Nevada County residents band together to keep helping Camp Fire victims

It's been nearly two months since the devastating Camp Fire killed nearly 90 people and displaced thousands.

But hundreds of the most vulnerable evacuees remain at the Butte County fairgrounds and help is still desperately needed. That's the message that a loosely affiliated group of Nevada County residents are striving to get out by any means necessary.

Rick Baron, Misty Lee and Lori Lachman took an hour out of their busy days to discuss the plight of the Camp Fire victims — sort of. Lee spent most of that hour glued to her cell phone as she answered texts and composed pleas for help to post on social media.

Last Saturday was typical of the guerilla fundraising the trio has been engaging in. Lee went to the Silver Dollar fairgrounds and started talking to some of the survivors camping out in trailers and RVs. She quickly found many had not had any food beyond soup cups, called Baron and he sent out a request for money to buy pizzas.

"There are families that (are) literally starving," Baron wrote on his Facebook post. "She says there is no food and they are looking through trash cans."

"It was cool," Baron said. "She called me and said she needed 300 bucks. I put the word out and immediately, the money started coming in."

"It took 30 minutes," Lee said.

Two days after the fire, Baron went up to the impromptu refugee camp that had sprung up at the Chico WalMart to feed people and help in any way he could.

"It was complete mayhem there — and things haven't changed," he said, adding that there needs to be better coordination among agencies. "It's an eye-opener, how ill-prepared we are for a catastrophe."

There are reportedly more than 700 people at the Silver Dollar fairgrounds, more than 450 of whom are living outside in the parking lots in tents, RVs, trucks and trailers.

"These are the saddest because they have no family, no place to go," Lachman said.

"We've got to get these people out," Baron added.

Lachman marveled at the grassroots movement that has sprung up to help fire victims, noting that the Facebook page "Paradise Fire Adopt a Family" has more than 30,000 members. She recently started a local chapter of the page on Facebook, "Paradise Adopt-a Family Nevada County and Auburn," specifically for the families that have come to Nevada County and Auburn.

"Once you get involved, you can't stop," Lachman said. "Every day it's like, what does this person need? What does that person need?"

Baron said the volunteers have been "running around" looking at trailers, picking up food and furniture.

One woman donated 2,500 pairs of socks, all brand-new, sorted and labeled, Lachman said. Another donor handed over nine laptops.

In one instance, Baron said, five different people relayed to drive a trailer here from Colorado.

"We got a trailer for one 77-year-old woman, she was bawling," Lachman said. "It's amazing how people come together."

Now that it's after the holidays and the giving time of the year, Baron wants people to know, "This is a long, long ways from being handled."

Baron's dream is to create a national first responder emergency website, for the volunteers on the ground that could help evaluate needs.

And, he said, the trio has began talking about starting their own foundation so they could provide boots-on-the-ground assistance in a more cohesive manner.

"If I had $100,000, I could get 10 families on their feet," Baron said. "That's the end game. Band-aid time is over."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.