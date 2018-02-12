Nevada County Republican Women Federated to host three GOP governor candidates Feb. 20

Nevada County Republican Women Federated will host three Republican candidates for governor — Travis Allen, John Cox, and Doug Ose — at its Feb. 20 luncheon meeting.

Allen, a state Assemblyman, has been in the California legislature since 2012 and is the lead sponsor of the proposed 2018 ballot initiative to repeal Senate Bill 1, which increased the state gas and diesel fuel tax and vehicle registration fees.

Cox is an attorney, businessman, and broadcaster who ran for U.S. Senate in Illinois in 2002. He is also working on getting signatures for the petition to repeal California's gas tax increase.

Ose is a Sacramento native and was a U.S. Congressman for California's third district from 1999 to 2005. He has been working in the private sector since 2011. More information about the candidates is available at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Republican Women Federated meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June, at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon.

A reservation for the Feb. 20 meeting is required and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the anticipated popularity of this event non-members will be asked to pay in advance. Cost is $25 per person. For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the Feb. 20 luncheon please call Judy at 530-271-5794 or Patricia at 530-470-8507.

Membership information can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about Nevada County Republican Women Federated, please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Source: Submitted by Nevada County Republican Women Federated.