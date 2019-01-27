Nevada County Reads & Writes announces 2019 selection: ‘Ties That Bind’

Feb. 28: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Junk Drawer Artisans: Create a project while listening to the “Ties That Bind” audiobook, Gene Albaugh Community Room, Madelyn Helling Library

The steering committee of Nevada County Reads & Writes has selected "Ties That Bind: Stories of Love and Gratitude from the First Ten Years of StoryCorps" by Dave Isay as the 2019 community read, according to a release.

"Ties That Bind" is a collection of interviews that celebrate how the bond between people can change their lives forever.

At 4 p.m. on Feb. 8, a free screening "Listening is an Act of Love" will be shown in the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library. "Listening is an Act of Love" is the first-ever animated special from StoryCorps, featuring six stories from the innovative oral history project.

Following the 30-minute film, local memoir writers Mary Street and Judie Rae will read from their work. This event is presented in collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS.

The official kick-off for the 2019 Nevada County Reads & Writes program will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 in the Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library. Mark Berry and the Foothill Storytelling Guild will give advice on telling stories and will discuss what makes a story compelling.

In March, two special programs highlighting local history will be held at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research in downtown Nevada City. At 2 p.m. on March 5, Cathy Wilcox-Barnes — Nevada City's first female mayor — will talk about local politics and her time in office. Born and raised in Nevada County, Wilcox-Barnes will also discuss the growth and changes she has witnessed over the years. At 2 p.m. on March 26, Madelyn Helling will share memories and stories about Doris Foley and the library that is named after her.

At the end of March, a sound crew from StoryCorps will arrive in Nevada County to record local stories of connection and community ties. Applications for locals who wish to participate in the interviews will be collected via the Library's website and in Library branches starting in mid-February. Fifteen pairs of interviewers and interviewees will be invited to record their stories with the experts from StoryCorps. Details on the application and recording process will be available in early February on nevadacountyreads.com.

Other events will book discussions, craft programs, and a demonstration of HeritageQuest, an online resource for family history to which the Library subscribes. The writing contest for high schools — an annual tradition — will also be held.

On April 8, Nevada County Reads & Writes 2019 will wrap up with a few of the participants who were interviewed by StoryCorps sharing their stories and experiences. This final event, "Ties That Bind Nevada County," will be held in the Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library.

Nevada County Reads & Writes, now in its 15th year, is a collaboration between the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and the Nevada County Community Library. Some of the funding for this year's programs comes from a grant from Book to Action (an initiative of the California State Library) and the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries.

For more information, go to nevadacountyreads.com. Sign up online at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050. Copies of "Ties That Bind" are available at each branch of the Nevada County Community Library system or through LibraryToGo and Hoopla.

Source: Nevada County Library