Nevada county prosecutors to seek life in prison without parole in Sean Bryant murder case

Nevada County prosecutors said Thursday they've decided against pursuing the death penalty in the Sean Bryant murder case.

Bryant, 51, faces a murder charge in connection with the death of veteran Stan Norman, 70. Bryant also is accused of murder with torture — a special circumstance that makes his case eligible for the death penalty.

It also makes Bryant eligible for life in prison without the chance of parole.

"We have alleged charges that require by law life in prison without the possibility of parole," Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said. "We believe that's the appropriate punishment for this crime."

Additionally, Bryant faces a torture charge in an unrelated incident.

Bryant appeared Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court, his second time this week. A judge on Tuesday appointed the county's Public Defender's Office to represent Bryant, if it has no conflict.

Public Defender Keri Klein on Thursday said it's unknown whether her office has a conflict, leading Judge Robert Tice-Raskin to schedule another hearing for June 7 on the issue.

Authorities said they initially arrested Bryant May 15 on a torture charge. They added the murder accusation late Sunday after finding human bones in a Sadie D Drive burn pile.

Witnesses have said Norman was assaulted and killed at a Sadie D Drive home. Norman was last seen early April 15, officers have said.

