Nevada County prosecutor: Michael Allen Hayden tried to punch, hit teen with car

The husband of a woman who once faced a murder charge is himself now in the Nevada County Jail on accusations he tried to hit a teen with his car, authorities said.

Michael Allen Hayden, 43, is charged with a felony count of force with a deadly weapon that isn't a firearm, and two misdemeanors — endangering a child and battery, said Jennifer Hotaling, deputy district attorney.

Hayden — the estranged husband of 37-year-old Desiree Hayden, who once faced a murder charge in connection with the death of Brian Sharp — is accused on Dec. 27 of trying to punch a 16-year-old before getting in his car and driving toward the youth. Authorities arrested him Tuesday, Hotaling and reports state.

Hotaling said Michael Hayden went to a Lidster Avenue home to collect his 1-year-old daughter and at some point encountered a 16-year-old skateboarding through the area.

The teen never stepped on the Lidster Avenue property, she added.

"Somehow he got into it with the kid," Hotaling said. "He approached him and yelled at him. When the victim didn't move, he threw a punch at him."

The teen blocked the punch with his skateboard. Michael Hayden then collected his daughter and returned to his car, accelerating as he advanced toward the teen, Hotaling said.

"He came very close to hitting him," she added. "The kid had to kind of jump out of the way."

Michael Hayden left the scene and authorities in January issued an arrest warrant for him. He remained in jail Thursday on $55,000 in bond, court records state.

Michael Hayden is the estranged husband of Desiree Hayden, who is accused last June of assaulting Sharp, her 44-year-old ex-husband, with a drill. She initially faced a murder charge in Sharp's death, though the charge was dropped after an autopsy showed methamphetamine in Sharp's system. She now faces assault charges and a DUI, authorities have said.

Desiree Hayden remained in jail Thursday without bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.