Nevada County prosecutor files charges in DUI wreck with injuries

A Grass Valley woman accused of having over three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she collided with a car last November was booked Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Anastasia Jasmine Torres, 40, remained in jail Wednesday under $75,000 in bond on a charge of DUI/drugs causing bodily injury, records state.

The charge stems from a Nov. 28 collision on Rough and Ready Highway, near Nies Cliff Lane, Deputy District Attorney James Morris said.

"They're going opposite directions," Morris said of Torres and the victim. "She crosses into the other lane — head-on collision."

The victim suffered a fractured knee and concussion, Morris said.

"At this point, he's OK, but his knee is still in a brace and still can't put weight on it," the prosecutor added.

When asked, Torres said she wasn't driving. Told that people saw her driving, Torres added that she wasn't driving because she'd been drinking, Morris said.

Torres opted for a blood test, requiring prosecutors to wait until last month before filing charges. Morris also wanted time to speak with the victim, he said.

The felony complaint filed last month against Torres claims she had a blood alcohol level of 0.28 when she caused great bodily injury to the victim.

It's illegal in California to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.