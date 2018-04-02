Nevada County property taxes due next week
April 2, 2018
Nevada County landowners have until 5 p.m. April 10 to pay the remainder of their 2017-18 property taxes.
People can meet the deadline in different ways. Payments sent through the mail must be postmarked no later than April 10. If you're dropping your check in the mail close to the deadline, get a hand-stamped postmark, said Tina Vernon, the county's treasurer-tax collector.
"There's a pretty good chance that if you drop it in a box on April 10, it's not going to be timely," Vernon said.
Property owners also can call 1-888-243-1366 to pay, though there's a 2.4 percent fee for credit cards. Have your tax bill number and parcel number ready, as well as the amount due, when you call.
Online payments are available as well. Property owners can visit Vernon's website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill — to pay their bill. There's a 2.4 percent fee when using a credit card, and a 50-cent charge for an electronic check, Vernon said.
A drop-off box outside the Eric Rood Administrative Center — 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — is available until 5 p.m. April 10. Signs in the parking lot will direct drivers to the box.
Additionally, people can pay in person at Vernon's second-floor office in the administrative center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vernon from 9:30 a.m. 4 p.m. today and Wednesday is accepting payments in person at Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson's office, 10879 Donner Pass Road, Suite A, Truckee.
The April 10 deadline is the second of two dates property owners have. The first, when landowners must pay half of their taxes, is Dec. 10 each year.
