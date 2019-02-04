Nevada County program aims to help children before heading to school

Every dollar of donations to the Read Me a Story program go to books and educational materials. Donors can sponsor one child for $5, five for $25, 10 for $50 or more. Your name will go on the bookplate of each book given to a child. Checks can be made payable to SNMH Foundation, P.O. Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945, or visit http://www.SupportSierraNevada.org/donate and select “Read Me a Story.”

In the late 90s, Nevada County physician Sarah Woerner attended an American Academy of Pediatrics conference where a guest speaker stressed the importance of reading to children as early as six months.

An increasing number of children across the country were showing up to kindergarten ill-prepared. As a result, there was a growing effort among physicians to provide books in their waiting rooms, and possibly to take home.

Woerner was inspired to try a similar program in Nevada County, and after being turned down for a grant by a nationally-known nonprofit healthcare foundation, she was determined to find funding locally. By chance, she ran into Judi McKeehan, then-principal of Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Penn Valley. She too noticed that more children in Nevada County were starting school challenged by limited verbal and alphabet skills.

Backed by a growing body of research, both McKeehan and Woerner had become interested in the campaign to create a "literate home," where children are more likely to establish a strong language base in preparation for learning to read. A key component was having a variety of books regularly on hand.

Woerner and McKeehan knew just where to launch their new program, which by then had been coined, "Read Me a Story." Silver Springs High School was home to a majority of Nevada County's teen mothers, many of whom had limited means. They set up shop in the school's bus barn, and began handing out baby and toddler books to young mothers. It was a hit.

By 1991, Read Me a Story had attracted the attention of the Sierra Foothills Soroptimist Club, which opted to give a financial boost to the program.

Then, in 2001, thanks to executive director Kimberly Parker, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation landed a $10,000 First 5 grant for Read Me a Story and it was off and running. Woerner began teaming up with other Nevada County pediatricians, so that each child ages 6 months to 5 years would receive a free book at every wellness check-up.

Both the hospital foundation and the Sierra Foothills Soroptimists (along with private donors) have continued to be ongoing funders, and Read Me a Story has since become a program of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Soroptimist member Susan Forga was been working behind the scenes since the program's inception, picking out books that are recommended and discounted by the American Academy of Pediatrics and placing book plates in each one. Books are ordered at a minimum of 1,000 at a time, and some are available in Spanish.

To date, more than 51,000 books have been distributed in Nevada County since the program launched more than 18 years ago, reaching an average of 1,500 families a year.

"Now, if a child enters the program at 6 months, by kindergarten they should have eight books at home," said Woerner. "At the well child visits parents are also given age-appropriate information with tips on reading together, books lists for further reading and other types of educational materials."

A recent campaign, added Woerner, has been the push to educate parents on the need to limit a child's screen time, as new research is emerging daily about the effects of screens on the brain.

Studies have shown that reading to a child stimulates brain development and improves literacy. The theory that lower income children are exposed to fewer words per day has now been debunked, said Woerner. The problem of low interaction with young children at home cuts across all income and geographic groups. With a multitude of screens now in virtually every home, reading and conversation are more important than ever. By reading just 30 minutes a day beginning at infancy, a child will have had nearly 900 hours of mental stimulation by the time he or she is 5 years old.

"Starting to read to a child at 6 months is important," said Parker. "It creates bonding and establishes a habit. In terms of early childhood development, those early years are very formative. We don't have concrete proof that the program has made a difference, but we've definitely heard from schools that they are seeing an increase in preparedness."

With more than 51,000 books now in the hands of children, the mission behind Read Me a Story is going strong, but the program is always in need of donations.

"One of my Spanish-speaking patients went home with a book that had 500 words in Spanish and 500 in English," said Woerner. "At the next wellness visit he brought his book back to show me all the words he'd learned. It had been so loved and become so tattered that I gave him a new one. It's stories like that make me see how we're making a difference."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.