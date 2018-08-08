Nevada County prepped to receive comments about draft marijuana grow ordinance

Nevada County can begin receiving comments this Friday about environmental concerns people may have about a draft cannabis ordinance.

A 30-day comment period lasts from Friday to Sept. 10. On Aug. 22 county officials will hold two scoping meetings, where people can submit their comments in person.

"The scoping session helps get more specific-type issues identified," said Brian Foss, director of the county's Planning Department.

The public comment period and scoping meetings are requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act. It's that act which county officials have said pushed back passage of the draft cannabis ordinance, currently expected to reach the Board of Supervisors early next year.

Public comments should focus on environmental impacts and what aspects of the environmental quality act the county should examine. Officials at the public meetings will give no explanations or answers about those impacts. Instead they'll only gather the public's input, Foss said.

The first meeting is set for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley. The second is 6 to 7:30 p.m. that evening at the Bear River High School Multi-Purpose Room, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley.

People can email comments to planning@co.nevada.ca.us or mail them to Brian Foss, Nevada County Planning Department, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, CA, 95949.

The cannabis ordinance, once passed, will dictate zoning and acreage requirements for those who want to grow commercial medicinal marijuana.

The county implemented a temporary grow ordinance — currently in effect — shortly after the June 2016 failure of Measure W, which if passed would have prohibited all outdoor grows.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.