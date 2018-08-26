Nevada County prepares for annual tax delinquent land auction

Nevada County has almost 30 properties on the auction block for its annual tax delinquent property tax sale.

All of them might not reach the bidding table. Delinquent property owners have until 5 p.m. Nov. 7 to pay the owed taxes. Payments must be in cash or cashier's check and made in full.

The remaining properties then go to auction, which lasts from Nov. 8 through Nov. 12, said Tina Vernon, the county's treasurer-tax collector.

"Nothing is set in stone at this time," Vernon said, adding that typically the county sells 10 to 12 properties each year through the auction.

Anyone can bid on the properties, though they must register with http://www.Bid4Assets.com — the online equivalent of the courthouse steps and the venue for the auction.

Bidders must pay a $2,500 refundable fee, which would go toward any winning bid, Vernon said.

Recommended Stories For You

According to Vernon, most of the properties have no homes or other improvements on them.

"Rarely do we sell something with an improvement on it," she said.

Minimum bids range from $2,500 to tens of thousands of dollars.

Properties go on the auction block after non-payment of taxes for five years. The minimum bid on all properties is the taxes owed, plus penalties, costs and the interest that's accrued.

Land sold through these auctions have mortgages and liens against them cleared. If a property sells for more than the minimum, the additional money goes to a fund that lien holders, and potentially the landowner, can access, Vernon said.

The auction costs the county $3,500 each year. The cost is recouped through property sales.

"The county does not make a dime on the sale of the property," Vernon said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.