Nevada County political races start in earnest
August 10, 2018
It appears that four candidates will fight for two Grass Valley City Council seats, though people still have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to declare for the office.
Incumbent Ben Aguilar, as well as Bob Branstrom, Hilary Hodge and Steven Slack filed the paperwork necessary for a City Council run.
Council member Jason Fouyer isn't running for re-election.
The deadline to file for several local offices was 5 p.m. Friday. However, that deadline is extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday if an incumbent doesn't run, as is the case for the Grass Valley council.
That's also the case for two seats on the Nevada Irrigation District's board.
Ricki Heck is running for the Division 1 seat. Incumbent Nancy Weber isn't seeking re-election.
Recommended Stories For You
Bruce Herring is running for the Division 2 seat. Incumbent John Drew isn't running.
Incumbent Will Morebeck said in June he'd run for the Division 4 seat, as did Laura Peters. That district lies in Placer County. Placer elections officials couldn't be reached Friday afternoon.
Other offices up for election this November include:
Nevada County Board of Education
Area 1: Paula Sarantopoulos
Area 1: Katharine Wanamaker
Area 2: John V. "Jack" Meeks, Heino L. Nicolai
Nevada Joint Union High School District
Area 1: Linda Campbell (I), James Hinman
Area 5: Sonia Delgadillo, Patricia Seeley (I)
Grass Valley School District – 3 seats
Jeanne Michael (I)
Lisa Jarvis (I)
Chicago Park School District – 3 seats
Will Arcand (I)
Dustin Mooers
Pleasant Ridge Union School District – 3 seats
Angela Giordano (I)
Kelly McKinley (I)
Deanne Opdahl (I)
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)
Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)
Nevada City School District – 3 seats
Sandy Hakala (I)
Seth Leishman (I)
Jennifer Singer (I)
Clear Creek Elementary School District – 2 seats
Tania Fisher (I)
Bart Riebe (I)
Twin Ridges Elementary School District – 5 seats
Malik Goodman (I)
Rachel Kozloski (I)
Melinda "Mindi" Morton (I)
Union Hill School District – 3 seats
Matthew Larson (I)
Leslie Lattyak (I)
Penn Valley Union Elementary School District – 3 seats
Teresa Eckerling
Michael Hodson
Robert Moen (I)
Kyle Whitman
Higgins Area Fire Protection District – 3 seats
John Boykin Jr. (I)
Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Barry Dorland (I)
Keith M. Grueneberg (I)
David Hanson (I)
North San Juan Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Bruce Boyd (I)
Freya Johnson (I)
Tim Tschantz
Ophir Hill Fire Protection District – 2 seats
Buckley Armacher (I)
Eric Peterson (I)
Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District – 3 seats
David Collins (I)
Charles Hooper (I)
Robert Paulus (I)
Penn Valley Fire Protection District – 2 seats
Mark Schaefer
Bruce Stephenson (I)
Rough and Ready Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Arthur Grosse (I)
Gregory Osborne
Truckee Fire Protection District – 4 seats
Gary Botto (I)
Victor Hernandez (I)
Erin Prado (I)
Paul Wilford (I)
Bear River Recreation and Park District – 3 seats
None
Oak Tree Park and Recreation District – 3 seats
Carole Chadima (I)
Tracy Corris (I)
Richard Michael Travers (I)
Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District – 4 seats
Dan Kates (I)
Jon Mon Pere
Paul Warmerdam
Kristin York
Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)
Western Gateway Recreation and Park District – 3 seats
Lisa Thomas
Beyers Lane Community Service District – 3 seats
None
Lake of the Pines Ranchos Community Service District – 3 seats
None
Mystic Mine Road Community Service District – 1 seat
Lynne DeHart-Duston
Donner Summit Public Utility District – 2 seats
Phil Gamick (I)
Alex Medveczky (I)
Truckee Donner Public Utility District – 2 seats
Christa Finn
Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor
Paul Warmerdam (I)
Tahoe Forest Hospital District – 3 seats
Mary G. Brown (I)
Dale Chamblin (I)
Charles Zipkin (I)
Truckee Sanitary District – 3 seats
Jerry Gilmore (I)
Nelson Van Gundy (I)
Kurt Smart
Ron Sweet (I)
Truckee Tahoe Airport District – 2 seats
Mary Heatherington
Joseph W. Lorenz
San Juan Ridge County Water District – 2 seats
None
Washington County Water District – 2 seats
None
Sierra Joint Community College District
Area 2: None
Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)
* (I) incumbent
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- CHP: Mechanical failure possible cause of fatal crash on Highway 20
- Man killed in rock crawling crash near Fordyce Lake
- Nevada County sheriff: Deputies bust largest honey oil lab ever seen
- Brian Hamilton: Where were you, when you heard word of the 49er Fire in western Nevada County?
- Off the grid: 10 ways to use solar energy for your home