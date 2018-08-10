Nevada County political races start in earnest

It appears that four candidates will fight for two Grass Valley City Council seats, though people still have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to declare for the office.

Incumbent Ben Aguilar, as well as Bob Branstrom, Hilary Hodge and Steven Slack filed the paperwork necessary for a City Council run.

Council member Jason Fouyer isn't running for re-election.

The deadline to file for several local offices was 5 p.m. Friday. However, that deadline is extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday if an incumbent doesn't run, as is the case for the Grass Valley council.

That's also the case for two seats on the Nevada Irrigation District's board.

Ricki Heck is running for the Division 1 seat. Incumbent Nancy Weber isn't seeking re-election.

Bruce Herring is running for the Division 2 seat. Incumbent John Drew isn't running.

Incumbent Will Morebeck said in June he'd run for the Division 4 seat, as did Laura Peters. That district lies in Placer County. Placer elections officials couldn't be reached Friday afternoon.

Other offices up for election this November include:

Nevada County Board of Education

Area 1: Paula Sarantopoulos

Area 1: Katharine Wanamaker

Area 2: John V. "Jack" Meeks, Heino L. Nicolai

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Area 1: Linda Campbell (I), James Hinman

Area 5: Sonia Delgadillo, Patricia Seeley (I)

Grass Valley School District – 3 seats

Jeanne Michael (I)

Lisa Jarvis (I)

Chicago Park School District – 3 seats

Will Arcand (I)

Dustin Mooers

Pleasant Ridge Union School District – 3 seats

Angela Giordano (I)

Kelly McKinley (I)

Deanne Opdahl (I)

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)

Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)

Nevada City School District – 3 seats

Sandy Hakala (I)

Seth Leishman (I)

Jennifer Singer (I)

Clear Creek Elementary School District – 2 seats

Tania Fisher (I)

Bart Riebe (I)

Twin Ridges Elementary School District – 5 seats

Malik Goodman (I)

Rachel Kozloski (I)

Melinda "Mindi" Morton (I)

Union Hill School District – 3 seats

Matthew Larson (I)

Leslie Lattyak (I)

Penn Valley Union Elementary School District – 3 seats

Teresa Eckerling

Michael Hodson

Robert Moen (I)

Kyle Whitman

Higgins Area Fire Protection District – 3 seats

John Boykin Jr. (I)

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District – 3 seats

Barry Dorland (I)

Keith M. Grueneberg (I)

David Hanson (I)

North San Juan Fire Protection District – 3 seats

Bruce Boyd (I)

Freya Johnson (I)

Tim Tschantz

Ophir Hill Fire Protection District – 2 seats

Buckley Armacher (I)

Eric Peterson (I)

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District – 3 seats

David Collins (I)

Charles Hooper (I)

Robert Paulus (I)

Penn Valley Fire Protection District – 2 seats

Mark Schaefer

Bruce Stephenson (I)

Rough and Ready Fire Protection District – 3 seats

Arthur Grosse (I)

Gregory Osborne

Truckee Fire Protection District – 4 seats

Gary Botto (I)

Victor Hernandez (I)

Erin Prado (I)

Paul Wilford (I)

Bear River Recreation and Park District – 3 seats

None

Oak Tree Park and Recreation District – 3 seats

Carole Chadima (I)

Tracy Corris (I)

Richard Michael Travers (I)

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District – 4 seats

Dan Kates (I)

Jon Mon Pere

Paul Warmerdam

Kristin York

Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)

Western Gateway Recreation and Park District – 3 seats

Lisa Thomas

Beyers Lane Community Service District – 3 seats

None

Lake of the Pines Ranchos Community Service District – 3 seats

None

Mystic Mine Road Community Service District – 1 seat

Lynne DeHart-Duston

Donner Summit Public Utility District – 2 seats

Phil Gamick (I)

Alex Medveczky (I)

Truckee Donner Public Utility District – 2 seats

Christa Finn

Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor

Paul Warmerdam (I)

Tahoe Forest Hospital District – 3 seats

Mary G. Brown (I)

Dale Chamblin (I)

Charles Zipkin (I)

Truckee Sanitary District – 3 seats

Jerry Gilmore (I)

Nelson Van Gundy (I)

Kurt Smart

Ron Sweet (I)

Truckee Tahoe Airport District – 2 seats

Mary Heatherington

Joseph W. Lorenz

San Juan Ridge County Water District – 2 seats

None

Washington County Water District – 2 seats

None

Sierra Joint Community College District

Area 2: None

Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)

* (I) incumbent

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.