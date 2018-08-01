Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller asks for prayer

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a bathroom causing a disturbance. He appeared on drugs.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported a neighbor continually putting a "free" sign on items in front of a residence.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported a moving van at a tenant's residence. The caller said the tenant was in the hospital and as far as the caller knew the tenant hadn't died and no one should be moving belongings out of the residence.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported theft of lug nuts from a vehicle. The caller said her wheel just fell off.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported burglary to an apartment. Keys were used from a theft of her vehicle a couple days ago. The caller also said she and her boyfriend had been getting drugged for the last week.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Crown Point Circle reported receiving a phone call from a man who said he was being attacked inside something but didn't elaborate other than he needed prayer.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported two men trying to cause a fight with other men.

Wednesday

6:05 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a person that was asked to leave was back screaming.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

1:31 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Steep Hill Road reported someone on the side of the road flagging down vehicles and was covered in blood.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Lane reported people in her house. The caller said it was her ex boyfriend and his new girlfriend and there were cameras involved.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane reported someone got into her corral and let her goats loose. The caller said the goats could have gotten into the road. The caller was concerned someone was sleeping in her barn and that person may smoke and start a fire.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported possible hacking through her PlayStation.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported theft of a birdbath.

1:24 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a large piece of motor on the road.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported her father kicked in her door and pushed her down. The caller said he was out in the hallway trying to scare her. While on the line, the caller said "nevermind" and that she didn't want to make a report.

3:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported a man lying in a ditch. The man got up and was staggering toward a road. The caller then reported the man was lying back down in the ditch.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported threats by drivers that slowed down and said they were going to shoot the caller and his brother. The caller said someone pointed a finger at his brother but no threats were made. The caller sounded intoxicated and was making incoherent statements.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Snow Mountain Camp road reported a dog went after his goat. The caller said he may have killed the dog.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Silva Avenue reported just being severely scratched by a neighbor's German shepherd-type dog.

— Ross Maak