Nevada County police blotter: Would-be blackmailer demanded bitcoin
July 12, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
7:28 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a burglary in progress was interrupted. It appeared to be attempted vandalism.
10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported threatening phone calls. A report was taken.
11:35 a.m. — A caller reported receiving an email threatening blackmail, demanding bitcoin as ransom for video of the victim viewing adult sites.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a man masturbating on the trail.
10:42 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman smoking from a light bulb.
11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a possible drug deal. The report was unfounded.
Thursday
1:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man urinating on the side of a building while drinking a Four Loko. He could not be located.
3:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man lying in the parking lot with his head hanging off the curb. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
5:52 a.m. — A caller from Bush Road reported a neighbor was high on drugs and shooting off his firearm.
9:12 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported vandalism to an electrical box.
10:21 a.m. — A caller from Plover Way reported bank fraud.
10:31 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported vandalism.
11:53 a.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported a woman had been attacked by a man and was not being allowed to leave. An emergency protective order was issued and a report was taken.
1:20 p.m. — A caller from Sugar Loaf Road reported a burglary involving three suspects. A 55-inch Samsung TV was one of the items stolen.
1:41 p.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported a person pushed the caller the night before. No medical attention was needed.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road and Logue Lane reported two men siphoned gas from a vehicle. A report was taken.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported hawks were eating chickens and being a nuisance.
9:14 p.m. — A caller from Old White Toll Road reported a person lighting off fireworks.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
10:06 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man banging on windows and doors and screaming, trying to kick in a door.
— Liz Kellar
