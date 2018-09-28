Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman wants basement-dwelling son to stop bringing girls home

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:47 a.m. — Several callers from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a barefoot woman in a hospital gown. A report was taken.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Melissa Court reported a vehicle accident with one upside-down.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person stole a phone. It was located and returned.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported the theft of a vehicle. The caller's spouse had taken it to get detailed as a surprise.

Recommended Stories For You

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a stack of receipts from goods bought online.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of Ridge Road reported juveniles loitering, skateboarding and smoking. They were moving on.

3:59 p.m. — A CHP officer reported a reckless driver on Highway 20 and West Empire Street with the passenger door open and the passenger hanging out of the vehicle.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a residence had been broken into with items stolen.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a strange man following her. A report was taken.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of tools from the back of a truck.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive and Brighton Street reported drivers speeding and running stop signs.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported an assault by a juvenile.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men waiting for another man, possibly wanting to start a fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:55 p.m. — A woman reported her 34-year-old son lives in her basement and keeps bringing girls over and doing drugs. She asked him to stop and he threatened to break her television. She was advised of the eviction process.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported someone knocking on the windows. No one was located.

Friday

3:48 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a water machine had been broken into with change on the ground.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a man attacking a sign and screaming. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Quail Creek Road reported a box of drugs and needles at the no left turn marker.

4:30 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a broken water pipe.

7:20 a.m. — A caller from Penn Road reported someone opened the door to a residence in the night and entered, but then left.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Smith Road reported a woman in the yard going through items around vehicles, then going into other yards. She could not be located.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported people camping in sleeping bags on the stage, who were moving on.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported the theft of medication from a mailbox.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported the theft of a cellphone from the gym.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Cole Road reported identity theft and elder abuse.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 reported an assault of staff by a juvenile.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported finding drugs in a vacant house.

3 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported a stuck buck had torn a gate down and was wandering the neighborhood, still stuck in the gate. It could not be located.

3:48 p.m. — A woman from Old Pond Lane reported her credit card had been hacked with two large purchases made, and she received a package she didn't order, which contained pistol parts.

4:24 p.m. — A man from Quincy Lane reported vandalism, with his property piled up in a field and then plowed through by a vehicle.

5 p.m. — A woman on Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road who sounded very under the influence of drugs reported someone threw a rope at her from the bushes. She thought there was a missing child in the bushes and possible some kidnappers.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a woman was hallucinating and agitated and had been there since 4 p.m. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:16 p.m. — A caller from South Pine and Gethsemane streets reported finding a small doused campfire. It was located and marked for extra patrol.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of North Pine Street reported a man looking into vehicles.

Friday

12:18 a.m. — A person was cited for having an open container in the 200 block of Broad Street.

1:13 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a broken water pipe.

— Liz Kellar