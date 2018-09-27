Nevada County police blotter: Woman thinks there’s a rat in her dreadlocks

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:11 a.m. — A woman in the 600 block of South Auburn Street asked for an ambulance for a possible rat in her dreadlocks. She could not be located, but clothing was found and a naked woman was reported.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported two people had been going through the garbage.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the possible theft of a purse.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported a burglary.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a truck tried to hit her vehicle.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who refused medical attention.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Green Mountain Loop reported vandalism to a fence.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a cell phone.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man staggering around who appeared about to defecate. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, bringing drugs into jail and violating probation.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men in a physical fight. One was contacted and did not need medical attention.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Whispering Pines Lane reported two men and a woman ran across the road and into the bushes. One of the men appeared to be wearing body armor and was carrying a rifle. They could not be located.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving two women. A report was taken.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported three men and a woman in a physical fight. A man was being kicked on the ground. The woman said it was about money.

Thursday

1:57 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole two bags of items from a store. She was with a one-armed man. Her vehicle was stopped by CHP and she was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

5:48 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Crown Point Circle reported a dumpster diver, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:07 a.m. — A man from Alta Sierra Drive reported being chased by the neighbor's dogs in his own yard.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported a buck with its antlers tangled in a hammock.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported a stolen vehicle.

10:49 a.m. — A caller reported receiving a citation for marijuana cultivation an a parcel on Scopar Road he hadn't visited in four years. His daughter found a gate on the property and people there who said they were caretakers and that someone else owned the property.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Woodstock Drive reported identity theft.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Wheeler Cross Road reported trespassers had damaged and stolen items, and poured gas around a vehicle before leaving. A report was taken.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance, while the other party was cited and placed on a mental health hold.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported burglary and elder abuse of a disabled person.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a man in traffic stopping vehicles, causing a hazard.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road reported a physical fight involving a juvenile and a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.

8:37 p.m. — Several callers from McCourtney Road reported hearing a gunshot or explosion. Nothing was located.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Kiwi Road reported the theft of marijuana plants.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a stolen trash can.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported finding two used syringes.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported the theft of a backpack leaf blower.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from Hirschman's Pond reported people smoking and using motorized vehicles on the trail.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Nimrod Street reported the theft of a guitar from a vehicle.

— Liz Kellar