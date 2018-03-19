Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman soils herself; Pit bull follows man

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a transient bathing in a restroom.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South School Street reported something was thrown through a classroom window.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported a patient in the ER claimed his drunk sister keeps stealing medication and money from him.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Oliver Lane reported theft of wood-carved big foot statue.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported finding a pit bull and now it won't stop following him.

11:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Maiden Lane reported a man hitting a woman by a car.

Monday

4:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported an elderly female in a store soiled herself.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

7:51 a.m. — A caller from Ridgeview Drive reported his house was broken into.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported witnessing dog abuse.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Brunswick Road reported a man has been lying on the side of the road for the past hour.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a distraught female who has been drinking way too much.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported theft of several firearms.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from Pine Flat Way reported his daughter has been outside all day soaking wet and has a mental illness.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported being threatened on social media.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a woman shouting at people for weed.

Sunday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Woodland Way reported his son just threw his girlfriend against the wall.

3:24 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Nevada Street reported the lights in her kitchen went on and nobody should be in the house.

— Ivan Natividad