Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman soils herself; Pit bull follows man
March 19, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
9:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a transient bathing in a restroom.
6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South School Street reported something was thrown through a classroom window.
7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported a patient in the ER claimed his drunk sister keeps stealing medication and money from him.
7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Oliver Lane reported theft of wood-carved big foot statue.
7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported finding a pit bull and now it won't stop following him.
11:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Maiden Lane reported a man hitting a woman by a car.
Monday
4:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported an elderly female in a store soiled herself.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
7:51 a.m. — A caller from Ridgeview Drive reported his house was broken into.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported witnessing dog abuse.
10:18 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Brunswick Road reported a man has been lying on the side of the road for the past hour.
1:47 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a distraught female who has been drinking way too much.
3:41 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported theft of several firearms.
7:18 p.m. — A caller from Pine Flat Way reported his daughter has been outside all day soaking wet and has a mental illness.
Nevada City Police Department
Saturday
7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported being threatened on social media.
3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a woman shouting at people for weed.
Sunday
12:43 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Woodland Way reported his son just threw his girlfriend against the wall.
3:24 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Nevada Street reported the lights in her kitchen went on and nobody should be in the house.
— Ivan Natividad
