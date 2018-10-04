Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reports people messing with her chickens

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Candy Lane reported scammers got more than $8,000 from a woman.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet and theft from an account using a card.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man whose pants were falling off who seemed very under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man with an open container asking for money and yelling at people. He was gone when an officer arrived.

Recommended Stories For You

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bennett streets reported a man urinating under the highway. He could not be located.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of an ID.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported tools had been stolen from the bed of a truck.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman tried to steal more than $600 worth of formula.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking in vehicles in the parking lot.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Independence Court reported someone messing with her chickens, watering and feeding them without permission.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported a physical fight with a woman screaming for help. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery and a woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

4:22 a.m. — A caller from reader Ranch Road and Highway 49 reported a man standing in the middle of the road, not moving when cars were driving around him.

6:39 a.m. — A caller from Genasci Road reported finding a spare key that had been hidden in the door, with nothing else out of place. An area check was requested.

8:10 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive reported finding his car doors open and alarm sounding. A man walking nearby was confronted and denied responsibility. He could not be located.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported someone tried to get in a shed and moved a shop vac from in front of the shed.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported that PG&E crews in a 10-acre parcel found a woman had built a shack on the property and who told them to get off her land. She could not be located.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and La Barr meadows Road reported a driver speeding and passing on the shoulder, who just ran a stop light.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Four Wheel and Hillcrest drives reported ongoing drug activity and finding a bag of what might be heroin.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported a loose dog had attacked the caller's dog.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a tree down blocking the roadway.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Gates Place reported a man stabbing a wooden pillar. He was drunk and was going somewhere to sleep.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Dixon Road reported hearing a shotgun blast or explosion of some sort.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from Rodeo Way reported a runaway girl. A report was taken.

9:29 p.m. — Several callers from Nevada City Avenue and Charles Drive reported drivers doing doughnuts, spinning out and racing each other.

10:12 p.m. — A caller reported people possibly ransacking a residence on Rhoda Road.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:02 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported a man was psychotic and threatening to cannibalize people. He did not meet the requirements for a mental health hold but agreed to go voluntarily to the hospital.

Thursday

4:33 a.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Sacramento Street reported someone possibly outside her house, climbing on the porch. No one was located.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a large painted bus with "Bong Tours" on the side with people camping in the same location for three days. Another caller reported the same and requested to never see the bus in public again.

— Liz Kellar