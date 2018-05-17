Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports man growling, giving her stink eye

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:14 a.m. — A woman from South Auburn and Neal streets reported a man with crazy hair crawled out of the bushes, growled at her and gave her the stink eye.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of money.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man came into a business and said he had been threatened with a knife.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Doris Drive reported identity theft.

Recommended Stories For You

5:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man stole a Craftsman weedeater and left in a BMW.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Kate Hayes Street reported someone trespassed and cut a tree.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland and Brunswick roads reported at least three people camping with a fire. A woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, violating probation, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances without a prescription. She was being held in lieu of $55,500 bail. Sheriff's deputies also arrested two men on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property, with bail set at $50,000 each.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a vehicle into a house, causing moderate damage. The driver was out of the vehicle and crying and yelling. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Thursday

6:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported a man inside the gate to her property.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Flume and San Francisco streets reported a burglary and vandalism.

8:21 a.m. — An inmate at the jail was found to have drugs in his possession during booking.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Los Robles Lane reported two parrots in her yard.

1:10 p.m. — A woman from Tall tree Road reported being the victim of Internet fraud, sending a large amount of money to someone in Chicago. The money had been imposed by the Chicago airport police department.

2:51 p.m. — A caller reported that a 28-year-old man provided a 15-year-old boy with acid and DMT "for an enlightening experience."

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported the theft of an ATM card.

5:37 p.m. — A caller reported a tenant moved out and took the washing machine, which had a load of the landlord's clothing inside.

— Liz Kellar