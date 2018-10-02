Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reports being attacked with a leaf blower

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:33 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported transients sleeping in the back lot at night, defecating and leaving needles. Extra patrols were requested.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hughes Road reported a theft.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported the theft of a wallet.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Ridge and Slate Creek roads reported drug activity in the area.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman, who was bleeding from the face. A report was taken.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a person stuck in the elevator.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole a bag of Hostess doughnuts.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man was shaving in the store and then was doing drugs in the bathroom before leaving.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Nevada City Highway reported a Prius high-centered on the median. It could not be located.

6:50 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Second Street reported someone slashed her tires, possibly because they wanted her to move her vehicle.

7:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man urinating in the parking lot, who could not be located.

10:32 p.m. — A caller reported a 14-year-old girl ran away and was supposed to be at Condon Park for pick-up but did not show. A missing persons report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:39 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a man rammed the gates to a property and then left.

5:35 a.m. — A woman from Rattlesnake Road reported a neighbor blew off her roof with a leaf blower and hit her with a bunch of rocks and dirt.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rex Reservoir Road reported a transient camp.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Shearer Lane reported being threatened with a firearm.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported illegal dumping.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported illegal dumping.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Shamrock Mine Court reported a fraudulent call from someone pretending to be from Social Security.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Bald Mountain Road reported vandalism to a shed.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Westhill Road reported a burglary to an auto with nothing taken.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore reported two girls ran away from campus. At 3:48 p.m., a caller from Butler Street reported the two girls were at the door asking for food. At 4:58 p.m., they were located on Brighton Street and released to their guardians.

5:09 p.m. — A possible pocket dial was made with a person heard asking, "Are you going to grow next year?"

6:29 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported a transient burning trash on the side of the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported finding drug paraphernalia.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported someone broke into the laundry room and broke open the coin slot on the machines.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Clay Street reported the theft of political sign.

— Liz Kellar