Nevada County police blotter: Woman reported dancing provocatively by herself

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:31 a.m. — A caller reported a stolen cell phone.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to hang bottles in trees. He could not be located.

10:49 a.m. — A caller reported an elderly woman told a bank teller her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend were stealing money from her bank account and threatening to hurt her. Officers were to follow up.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive requested a welfare check on a woman who was intoxicated and possibly in labor. She was headed to the hospital.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of medication.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Horizon Circle reported a man had grabbed a woman by the neck and then left on foot. A BOLO was issued.

2:48 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a woman grabbed his hair and yanked it while he was driving. A report was taken.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported four men graffiting the area. Three men were removed from the park.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported an assault.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a drunken man trying to fight people and smashing a window. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person stole a sleeping bag and two pillows.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported two men fighting. No charges were requested.

Saturday

1:55 a.m. — A caller from Golden Gate Terrace reported two suspicious people with flashlights. No one was located.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault that occurred at the Thursday night market. He did to want to file a report.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man harassing tree-cutters, taking photos and threatening them. He was arrested on suspicion of making unreasonable noise.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported people drinking, yelling and throwing rocks. A person was taken home to sober up.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a car fire.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a fight. A person was cited on unknown charges.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia drive reported two men in a physical fight. One of them returned with a bottle and was threatening to kill the other one. A report was taken.

5 p.m. — A caller from the business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a Timex watch and left in a sports car. He had stolen four pairs of shoes the day before.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported drunken people came out of a bar and were yelling at him and barking at his dog.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a woman punched another woman in the face. No criminal charges were requested, she was seeking a restraining order.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported family members were banging on the windows and demanding $40 for videos. They then left.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man was in a Xanax blackout. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

9:51 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Empire Court reported someone was refusing to return his cell phone. It was located and returned to the owner.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight. The situation was mediated and no medical attention was needed.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man tried to run a woman over with his truck. He said he was not being allowed to leave.

11:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported receiving a fake $20 bill.

Sunday

12:11 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a woman parked in a vehicle who got in the backseat and was dancing provocatively by herself for 15-20 minutes. She was non-responsive to someone knocking on the window, appeared to be under the influence and drove away.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two juveniles stole $80-90 worth of pizzas.

4:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone trying to break through a door of a residence. A report was taken.

5:20 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from the 600 block of Sutton Way.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road and Ragan Way reported the theft of a headlamp from an unlocked vehicle.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported the theft of a garden hose.

10:47 a.m. — A caller reported a rented trailer had not been returned.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Rice's Crossing Road and Troost Trail reported the theft of solar panels and a water pump.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a drug deal in the cemetery. Nothing was located.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a physical fight involving a 13-year-old girl who needed a very serious talking to.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the theft of a backpack from a man who was panhandling.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a woman was extremely drunk and acting insane, then took off in a truck.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from Thunder Road reported a man and a woman in a physical fight who knocked another woman down. A report was taken.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Springs Road reported a bear in the house, which then left.

Saturday

3:03 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported someone putting garbage cans in the roadway.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Auburn and Godfrey roads reported a man tried to break into a house and said he thought it was vacant. He could not be located.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Silver Leaf Drive reported trespassers digging holes and panning for gold. They were then given permission to be there.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported a dozen cars parked in the fire lane. Citations were issued.

2:58 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 at White Cloud reported someone shot out his windshield from the trees.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Birchville Road reported possible theft from mailboxes, which had been broken open.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood clubhouse reported a physical fight.

8:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Community Church reported an elderly man running from a woman who said he stole her vehicle keys. She got her keys back but had blood on her shirt and scratch marks. She then called and said he beat her up while they were driving, after they left a wedding. He was the father of the bride and they both were drunk. He had fled on foot and could not be located.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported a tree in the roadway.

9:37 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a drunken person broke a door to the sports lounge and was causing a disturbance. The person went home but a vandalism report was requested.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a person refusing to leave and yelling gibberish.

— Liz Kellar