Nevada County police blotter: Woman needs to consult with psychic before reporting crime

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:29 a.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a woman took her car keys and now her vehicle is gone.

9:02 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a man accosted her and tried to take her purse, then took off running. A report was taken.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man was banging on a door and yelling, then got into a truck and was doing doughnuts in the parking lot; he was gone when an officer arrived.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of medications from a vehicle.

3:45 p.m. — A 7-year-old boy with a painted-on mustache reported an older boy pushed him against a fence and carved a name into his stomach on Sutton Way.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported people dealing drugs from a truck.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a customer refusing to pay his bill. He was contacted and paid.

Saturday

1:08 a.m. — A very drunk man asked for the time.

4:29 a.m. — A man in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported his car was stolen. He appeared heavily intoxicated and was making strange comments and said he thought people around town were hypnotizing him. He was advised to call back when he was sober as he could not recall where he parked. The car was subsequently located on campus and did not appear to have been tampered with.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man with a black eye just shoplifted items and fled.

8:16 p.m. — A man from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported his neighbor was accusing him of bugging his phone. The situation was mediated.

8:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman took a cart of items without paying; the items were retrieved.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an elderly man had been coming in three to four times a week to send money through Western Union and he might have been scammed.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:54 a.m. — A caller reported receiving a fraudulent check.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported vandalism to a fence's concrete footings.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported someone hacked a computer.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Bonnie View Way reported the theft of a package.

11:02 a.m. — A woman in the ER reported she jumped out of a vehicle on Highway 174 because someone was getting violent with her, and the front tire ran over her. She refused to provide the suspect's name. On Saturday, she called to say she would speak with her psychic to get an idea of how to proceed and sounded under the influence.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported a fraudulent check.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Apollo Court reported a burglary.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a juvenile assaulted someone.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Narrow Gauge Drive reported the theft of a snub-nose .38 revolver.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Juniper Drive reported a man in a cowboy hat in traffic, trying to attack cars. He was hiding in the bushes and then jumping out at traffic. The caller then reported the man was in a physical fight with another person and they were on the ground, with three people trying to hold the man down and someone kicking a knife away. The man was arrested on suspicion of battery.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Darkhorse drive reported the theft of golf clubs and keys from a golf cart.

7:53 p.m. — A woman called to ask for help getting a bum out of her trailer.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported a group of juveniles harassing the caller and pounding on doors; they could not be located.

Saturday

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Dalmatian Drive reported fraudulent checks.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Old Coach Way reported the theft of money from a residence.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Oak Grove Court reported a burglary to a shop with a safe broken into. Eleven guns and all the ammunition were stolen.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Cochrane Road reported the theft of coins.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Combie and Wolf roads reported a man beating a woman, with some people trying to intervene and others just recording the incident. They were contacted and said it was not physical.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Del Bonita Way reported a man cut the lock on a garage and poured gas all over items, possibly in an arson attempt.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Wolf and Combie roads reported a physical fight involving two men; no medical attention was needed.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Climbing Way reported a girl punched a woman; no charges were being requested.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported a burglary to a garage.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Sloping Oaks Road reported people on dirt bikes cutting down trees in the area.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from Richmar Lane reported a person was setting off "bombs" made of white powder. Another caller reported hearing gunshots or fireworks. No one was located.

9 p.m. — A caller from Los Ninos Place reported a man on the property with a gun who was accusing a woman of robbing his house. A BOLO was issued.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from Combie and Magnolia roads reported two men in a physical fight who then left on foot.

— Liz Kellar