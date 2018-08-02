Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman calls to report vandalism, discovers she did it herself

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Main Street reported a man peering over a fence at the caller's daughter the previous day.

10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter in custody. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting and a probation violation.

12:42 p.m. — A person in the lobby of the Grass Valley Police Department was very irate about no drinking fountains being available. The person asked to speak with the marshall.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a possible overdose. The caller said a man was slumped over. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported three suspicious men asking for equipment to move marijuana plants into a moving van.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from West Olympia Drive reported two male transients behind apartments harassing people as they go by. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and resisting a public officer. Another arrest was made on charges of battery, resisting a public officer and public intoxication.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported four or five people making threats to customers and threatening to break into their vehicles.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunk driver leaving. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

Thursday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a female juvenile outside the front door with a male transient circling her. The girl told another caller she was scared.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Jessie Lane reported a neighbor making threats toward her son. Another neighbor called in saying a man was walking down the road yelling threats of bodily harm. The caller said the neighbor was yelling he is going to "kill" her son.

3 a.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Lane was hysterical saying she was just threatened with a gun. The caller said she was in her closet with the subject possible walking around outside. The incident was unfounded.

11:43 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Country Lane and Lazy Lane reported possible cock fighting. The caller hung up after being placed on hold.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Roving Way requested a welfare check on two emaciated dogs. The caller had pictures and video.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive said nevermind and hung up. On callback, the caller wanted to report vandalism but then discovered she did it herself. The caller was advised of 911 usage.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Ravine Road reported a man squatting across the street, saying he had a machine gun and may be trying to kill a squirrel. The caller then thought he may be the owner of the property. The caller said there was another man there with a bigger gun, waving it at the caller. Officers found juveniles with air soft guns.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported being harassed by meth addicts and saying the landlord had flashed a mirror and blinked him.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from Tadpole Creek Road reported someone in her residence in the shower. The caller said her and her mother were out in the vehicle, that a door was opened and someone went into the shower. The caller then said the father got home and advised him to stay out of the home. An arrest was made on charges of burglary.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported the brother of one of her residents said someone had been selling drugs outside the library for the last few days.

1:32 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Gold Flat Road reported a truck pulled off to the side of the road with flames coming out underneath.

— Ross Maak