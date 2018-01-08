Nevada County police blotter: Woman breaks window with bowling pin to rescue friend who was just sleeping

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:34 a.m. — A man was arrested in the 700 block of South Auburn Street on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as outstanding warrants.

4:11 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported her friend was staying at a hotel and had been attacked and is now possibly dead. She was in front of the room, stating "This would not happen in the Bay Area." Another caller reported the woman had a bowling pin and broke the window. Entry was made into the hotel room and the person was not dead, but sleeping with the TV on. The damage was to be handled civilly and the people were removed from the property. At 5:41 a.m., a caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a woman was refusing to leave and throwing items around; she left in a taxi. At 6:40 a.m., the taxi driver reported she was refusing to pay; a report was taken.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a picketer in front of a store protesting not being allowed to bring his dog into the store, who was refusing to leave.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel and Brunswick roads reported people in a truck dumping large piles of garbage every night.

Recommended Stories For You

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported a man puling rocks out of the mining car.

2:25 p.m. — A woman from South Church and Chapel streets reported a possibly stolen vehicle.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cornwall Avenue reported a broken water pipe; the water was shut off in the area.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man shoplifted from a store and left on foot.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported seeing three juveniles pinning down a dog; the dog was taken by the caller and surrendered to animal control.

8:40 p.m. — A man reported an officer hit him in the head; he was intoxicated and was taken to the hospital.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Butler and Fawcett streets reported a suspicious vehicle driving slowly up and down the road; the driver was found to be playing Pokemon Go.

Monday

1:59 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a disruptive man in the waiting room, who was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

3:29 a.m. — A caller from Space Street reported hearing gunshots.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from Penn Oak Lane reported someone hit the gate to a residence with a vehicle, which was still parked on the property.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel and Town Talk roads reported people at a transient camp doing drugs; a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia ad violating probation.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Black Road reported a woman broke into a residence.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Country Lane reported a transient camp and possible drug deals.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Blue Horizon Court reported ATV riders scaring horses.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive and Keenan Way reported people throwing items at a vehicle.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a trespasser banging on a trailer; a person was cited on unknown charges.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from Celio Road reported a burglary with missing jewelry and a rosary; no signs of burglary were found.

— Liz Kellar