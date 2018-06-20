Nevada County police blotter: Whip-cracking man gives cops the slip

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:11 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported bank fraud.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College drive reported a 2-year-old child pulled a marijuana cigarette out of a backpack and gave it to a teacher.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man who was screaming and who hit the caller's vehicle window with his fist.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and School streets reported a man snapping a whip at cars. He could not be located.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifting.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man flashing people. He could not be located.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a man looking in RVs. He was warned against trespassing.

6:53 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported an assault and death threats.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported two people in a physical fight, with one person chasing the other with a rock. One was contacted and said it was verbal only. The other half could not be located.

8:19 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a person "joy-riding" up and down the hill on a dirt bike. No one was located.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman begging for money and refusing to leave.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported some type of ruckus upstairs. A report was taken.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported two intoxicated men yelling they will kick each other's teeth in and then kill one another. At 12:42 a.m., a caller reported a verbal altercation involving multiple drunken people. A baseball bat might be involved and items were being thrown. At 1 a.m., a caller reported they were back in an argument. They were still drunk and the situation was mediated.

Tuesday

7:57 a.m. — A caller from the ER reported a woman threw a bunch of furniture and ran out the back door with a handful of crayons and a toothbrush. She was located and placed on a mental health hold.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a bike.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a person stole a DVD player.

10:32 a.m. — Several callers from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man checking car doors, who was gone when an officer arrived.

11:36 a.m. — A caller reported a baby possibly got ahold of heroin and was overdosing yesterday. A report was taken.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen cellphone.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Catherine Lane reported a man punched a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifting. A man was arrested on charges of shoplifting and false impersonation.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of items from a store.

4:07 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs came into his house, took Gatorade and left.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported finding a needle in the street, which was collected for destruction.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

3:49 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported someone came into a residence, turned the stove's gas burners on and poured bleach all over the floor and bed. The victim was contacted and was uncooperative.

5:46 a.m. — A man from Black Bear Lane reported that he was weed-eating and his neighbor complained she did not appreciate it.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Lane reported vandalism to an NID gate.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Selby Lane and Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a woman wandering around, who said she was on a spiritual journey. She also said she had just purchase a $4 million residence in the area. She could not be located.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Burma and Beauview roads reported a thin horse in an enclosure that appears to be meant for a dog.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from Meda Drive and Three Sevens Place reported a burglary.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding reported finding a lost Boy Scout who had been walking for three hours. He said he had gotten separated from the rest of his troop.

10:30 p.m. — A man from Partridge Road reported he had been hit several times and threatened with being stabbed.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Highway 49 reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway with the driver throwing glass bottles at other vehicles.

4:17 p.m. — A caller reported a very drunk man walking in the middle of Broad Street. He could not be located.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a dog locked in a sports car. The dog was taken to the shelter.

— Liz Kellar