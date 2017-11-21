Nevada County Police Blotter: When dogs attack, get lost

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Dalton Street reported a car driving the wrong way down a one way street.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a female in front of a building in a car and slumped over.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported subjects he didn't know trying to get inside of his house.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a subject in the restroom for a long period of time, and that there was a lot of tin foil found on the ground.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Race streets reported someone threw something at her car while she was driving.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported a traffic accident with a vehicle blocking the roadway.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Conway Avenue reported seeing a female in a camera trying to make entry into a building through the atrium.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Brighton Street reported finding dogs in the roadway.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported drug deals going on.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a subject challenging people to fights near the clock downtown.

Tuesday

12:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported several subjects doing donuts in a parking lot.

1:40 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Sutton Way reported she was on her porch scared because a subject was after her with a gun and a knife.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:10 a.m. — A caller from Mockingbird and Paloma Way reported hearing six gunshots in the area.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported windows smashed to a vehicle last night.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Placer Lane reported a trailer stolen.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Curtis Lane reported a loose aggressive dog roaming the area.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported an aggressive pitbull tried to attack them.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported ongoing issue of subjects going through mailbox.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported CPS was drilling holes in her floor and lasers in her eyes.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a subject in front of a shop making people uncomfortable.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Marin Place reported a female on his porch slurring her words possibly on drugs.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported subjects on his property. The caller fired shots at the ground to warn them.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from Countrywood Lane reported their dog was either lost or stolen.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported and injured deer in the roadway.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported that a bouncer stole his passport from a bar.

Tuesday

6:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Broad Street returned a lost passport to the Grass Valley Police Department.

— Ivan Natividad