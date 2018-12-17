Nevada County police blotter: Well-dressed brawler in bar reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a Kindle.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kate Hayes Street reported someone tried to break into a vehicle at 5 a.m.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man opened a beer and started drinking it, then left it on the counter and walked out. He was cited on suspicion of shoplifting and place son a mental health hold.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a person driving with an open container.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a burglary to a business with entry made through the back door. Tools and a charity bucket full of money were stolen.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a gas leak at the sports lounge.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a man was trying to break down the back door with a tire iron. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Rubicon Court reported the theft of a package.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported two motorcyclists on the spillway.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported a man and a woman in a vehicle, hitting each other. They could not be located/

5:47 p.m. — A man from Idaho-Maryland Road reported he was attacked by two vicious dogs and sprayed them with bear spray.

7:13 p.m. — A man reported the theft of belongings at the South Fork parking lot.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:43 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Searls Avenue reported the theft of a bike.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Long Street reported a man tried to break into a residence and denied being a thief when confronted. He could not be located.

Saturday

11:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a fight.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a woman dressed in a pencil skirt and blazer grabbed another woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and punched her.

Sunday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man driving a BMW ran two people off the road as they were walking. They were in a verbal argument and then the driver tried to run them over, clipping one of them. No medical attention was needed.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from a business reported some French Canadians were stealing showers and then left in a bus.

4 p.m. — A caller from High and Nevada streets reported a man unconscious on the sidewalk.

6 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported hearing a woman screaming. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar