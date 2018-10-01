Nevada County Police Blotter: Verbal argument over anti-liberal messages reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho-Maryland roads reported a vehicle rollover.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from the post office reported a man had been yelling and moaning since 5:30 a.m. He was moving on.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Empire Street reported the theft of a laptop from an unlocked vehicle.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a drunken man in the ER was becoming violent.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man pushed a woman. A report was taken.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a man in a truck was driving in and out of a ditch. He then drove to Grass Valley and reportedly hit a parked SUV across from a motel on South Auburn Street. He was reported to be staggering down the road. He was contacted and was having a medical issue.

4:36 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of an iPhone.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a woman was shooting up outside a building. She was cited on an unknown charge.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a person was drunk as a skunk, and was verbally assaultive after being confronted for smoking.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from First and Eureka streets reported a neighbor's dog was hit by a vehicle that was speeding and killed. The dog's owner also called. The neighbor then called back to report a person was at her door yelling at her and she did not know why. She could be heard telling him to get away or she would mace him, then said she had maced him. A report was taken.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man who bought $200 worth of stuff and looked like he was up to no good.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man checking out vehicles in the parking lot. He could not be located.

8:27 p.m. — Several caller from Packard Drive and Butler Street reported hearing gunshots. There was a festival at the fairgrounds and that might have been the source of the noise.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported a dog had been barking for an hour, possibly calling for help for someone who can't. Nothing was located.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported detaining two female shoplifters who tried to steal makeup products. They could not be located.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a man playing guitars and panhandling. He was moving on.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

5 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported the theft of a rent check and a workman's comp check.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported a coyote attacked her dog yesterday and killed her cat today.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Killian Road reported two loose huskies had killed one of his goats.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported an attempted residential burglary.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Moonshine Road reported coming across a horrible smell, women's clothing, blood, adult toys and other disturbing items. He was referred to Yuba County.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a woman who looked under the influence who said she had been dropped off by the CHP to look for her phone. She was wearing a bra and shorts and was stuffing weeds into a duffle bag. The CHP reported contacting her, with the woman telling them she was cleaning up the environment. At 5:24 p.m., a caller reported she was asking to use a phone and was looking for a ride. She could not be located.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a boy hit a man in the face. The juvenile was cited.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported loud noise, aggressive loose dogs and threats by a "Vato gang member."

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Tobiassen Park reported a neighbor was upset with county workers for cutting trees and doing fire clearing, saying this was a tree-loving community and they are protected. He then took an unsuccessful swing at one of the workers before walking away.

Sunday

1:39 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a lot of noise, possibly someone hitting garbage cans.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman tried to get in his house.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from Wyoming Road and Factory Street reported a man "just past the tin people from the Wizard of Oz with the awful liberal signs" was talking loudly about shooting people who come on his property. He was talking with a woman who sounded like she was trying to have a real conversation. Another caller reported a person harassing walkers on their way to the Tribute Trail. He had written messages in chalk similar to "liberal felon foes" and that was causing verbal arguments.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine reported transients chopping down trees and building a dam. A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

— Liz Kellar