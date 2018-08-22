Nevada County police blotter: Trespasser claims telepathic communication
August 22, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 90 block of Sutton Way reported a man jumped a fence and was in the pool. He said he was staying with someone there.
8:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported a vehicle had been broken into again, with a $50 gift card stolen.
9:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported having been defrauded of $800.
10:25 a.m. — A fraud report was taken.
11:06 a.m. — A fraud report was taken.
11:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole a pair of shorts and refused to pay when confronted.
2:04 p.m. — A caller reported someone had submitted false documentation on a vehicle to the DMV.
3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a burglary to a residence.
4:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Woodland Way reported a person kicking in a door, under the influence and causing a disturbance.
5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a vehicle had bee broken into.
5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported seeing a woman slap a young child. They were gone when an officer arrived.
5:47 p.m. — A caller reported having been scammed by a buyer on eBay.
5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a boy outside, masturbating.
6:11 p.m. — A rape report was taken.
6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a woman had drug paraphernalia in a residence. A report was taken.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported shoplifting with lots of groceries stolen.
10:08 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man had been looking through a bedroom window. When confronted he said he was looking for something he lost in the front yard.
10:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported possible drug activity in the parking lot. No one was located.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday
8:09 a.m. — A caller from Cone Tree Trail reported a person who was under the influence screaming and throwing things.
8:26 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported that a bucket with a foul odor of death, that had been previously reported, was still there. The bucket of paint was located.
8:34 a.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway reported drivers speeding in a school zone.
9:27 a.m. — A caller from Mirage Court reported an assault and threats.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported a 1-year-old girl was attacked by a dog, and had been taken to the emergency room.
10:01 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported financial elder abuse with $160,000 taken. A report was taken.
1:15 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported the theft of an iPhone.
1:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported the theft of mail and vandalism to mailboxes.
2:19 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported a possible scam.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a woman fell out or jumped out of a moving truck and the driver then pulled over and threw her back in the vehicle.
7:49 p.m. — A caller from Shire Court reported a man trespassing and refusing to leave, who had been sending lewd messages to a woman and saying he was communicating telepathically with the caller. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
7:54 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported a stolen phone.
9:19 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported an assault.
10:02 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported a drunken man covered in blood threatening to kill himself.
10:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the South Yuba River reported a burglary.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Pine Street reported a woman wearing hospital slippers with IVs in her arm. She was medically cleared at the scene.
2:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Hollow Way reported vandalism with lights smashed. A needle also was found.
4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man got off a motorcycle and threw rocks at vehicles. A report was taken.
— Liz Kellar