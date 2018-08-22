Nevada County police blotter: Trespasser claims telepathic communication

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 90 block of Sutton Way reported a man jumped a fence and was in the pool. He said he was staying with someone there.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported a vehicle had been broken into again, with a $50 gift card stolen.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported having been defrauded of $800.

10:25 a.m. — A fraud report was taken.

Recommended Stories For You

11:06 a.m. — A fraud report was taken.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole a pair of shorts and refused to pay when confronted.

2:04 p.m. — A caller reported someone had submitted false documentation on a vehicle to the DMV.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a burglary to a residence.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Woodland Way reported a person kicking in a door, under the influence and causing a disturbance.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a vehicle had bee broken into.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported seeing a woman slap a young child. They were gone when an officer arrived.

5:47 p.m. — A caller reported having been scammed by a buyer on eBay.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a boy outside, masturbating.

6:11 p.m. — A rape report was taken.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a woman had drug paraphernalia in a residence. A report was taken.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported shoplifting with lots of groceries stolen.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man had been looking through a bedroom window. When confronted he said he was looking for something he lost in the front yard.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported possible drug activity in the parking lot. No one was located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from Cone Tree Trail reported a person who was under the influence screaming and throwing things.

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported that a bucket with a foul odor of death, that had been previously reported, was still there. The bucket of paint was located.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway reported drivers speeding in a school zone.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Mirage Court reported an assault and threats.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported a 1-year-old girl was attacked by a dog, and had been taken to the emergency room.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported financial elder abuse with $160,000 taken. A report was taken.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported the theft of an iPhone.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported the theft of mail and vandalism to mailboxes.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported a possible scam.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a woman fell out or jumped out of a moving truck and the driver then pulled over and threw her back in the vehicle.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Shire Court reported a man trespassing and refusing to leave, who had been sending lewd messages to a woman and saying he was communicating telepathically with the caller. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported a stolen phone.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported an assault.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported a drunken man covered in blood threatening to kill himself.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the South Yuba River reported a burglary.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Pine Street reported a woman wearing hospital slippers with IVs in her arm. She was medically cleared at the scene.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Hollow Way reported vandalism with lights smashed. A needle also was found.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man got off a motorcycle and threw rocks at vehicles. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar