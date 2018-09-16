Nevada County police blotter: Tree-eater reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:15 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Colfax Avenue reported her purse had been stolen with a cell phone inside it, and she wanted the GPS tracked.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported finding drugs.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from Brentwood Drive reported a woman who was 21 weeks pregnant just used heroin and now can't feel the baby move. CPS was notified and a report taken.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of St. Johns Drive reported a burglary to a vehicle with a wallet missing.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Town Talk Road reported drug deals in the area.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported three juveniles stole alcohol from a store and shoved security before running. They could not be located.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a woman carving a tree and eating it. She was gone when an officer arrived.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man shoplifted three pairs of shoes.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving six men and two dogs. One man was swinging a golf club at others' heads. Another man had a knife. They dispersed and could not be located.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a possible gas leak.

Saturday

12:58 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catalpa Lane reported a loud party.

1:04 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone going through the garbage. They were moving on.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported a man screaming and yelling and punching moving vehicles.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man shoplifting.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported seven juveniles came into a store and knocked items off shelves. They were advised not to return.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man shoplifted items.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported finding a needle and spoon in the bathroom.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported people scrounging through trash. A person was booked on an out of county warrant.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman shot up heroin in the bathroom and left.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:15 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported a vehicle ran into a telephone pole and the wire was down on a truck, sparking. There was also a large amount of oil on the street.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Otter Road reported a pit bull attacked and pulled another dog through a fence. The dog was taken to the vet for treatment.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported hearing gunshots.

2:03 p.m. — A woman from Gracie Road reported her vehicle window was smashed out by a rock and her purse was found up the road.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a tortoise walking on the shoulder of the road. It could not be located. At 3:25 p.m., a caller reported the tortoise was still walking eastbound. It still could not be located.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn and Lost Lake Road reported possible cannon fire.

3:33 p.m. — A caller reported a 14-year-old victim of assault in the emergency room.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a physical fight.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road reported a woman running in and out of the roadway and going through mailboxes.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Sharmiden Way reported a theft.

10:41 p.m. — A man said he was probably drunk and did not know where he is. He was somewhere on Norlene Way and wanted help.

Saturday

3:48 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a man rang the doorbell and then was sitting on the porch before leaving on foot.

8:12 a.m. — A caller from Englebright Dam Road reported finding possible homemade pipe bombs.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Road reported juveniles broke into a golf cart and stole "nominal" items.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a person borrowed a trailer and returned it full of contraband.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported lot of shooting of large-caliber weapons.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive reported a girl was out of control and drunk, and hit the caller with her cast. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar