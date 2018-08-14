Nevada County police blotter: Transient threatens turf war
August 14, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man who might be on drugs, trembling and unresponsive, who had been sleeping in the parking lot with a young child. A report was taken.
8:20 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a fire.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported identity theft.
11:12 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported homeless people sleeping in a yard.
Recommended Stories For You
11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a phone sitting on a counter in a store.
12:41 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported someone cut the lock of the caretaker's cottage and broke the windows.
2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked truck.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man doing drugs in a vehicle, who was gone when an officer arrived.
9:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole a banana from a store. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
4:37 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a burglary to a shed.
6:21 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Nancy Way requested a welfare check on a dog that had been howling for three days.
7:08 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported the theft of garbage. The caller was concerned because of financial information in the garbage.
7:55 a.m. — A caller from Old White Toll and La Barr Meadows roads reported a cluster mailbox had been knocked over.
8:06 a.m. — A caller from Lost Trail reported a fox having seizures, which was dispatched.
8:54 a.m. — A caller reported a man pushed a 14-year-old girl to the ground and dragged her by the hair.
9:46 a.m. — A caller from Anconas Court reported an IRS scam call.
10:22 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported the theft of a purse and phone.
10:23 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Banner Mountain Trail reported two garbage bags full of butane on the side of the road. They could not be located.
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Little Hill Lane reported the theft of a quad.
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road and Cemetery Street reported a fire hazard and drug sales.
12:55 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported drug activity.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road and Avian Place reported the theft of items from a house.
2:37 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported the theft of a vehicle title.
2:39 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a scam and possible identity theft.
2:57 p.m. — A caller from Larsen Road reported the theft of a Go-Pro from a vehicle.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Paddock Lane reported a theft by movers.
5:04 p.m. — A caller reported a large grow with people living in an unpermitted barn.
9:39 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on Friday night.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
12:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported ongoing transient issues with camping.
2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Broad Street reported two male transients threatened the caller. One was swinging a rope with a ball attached to it and told the caller not to step on their turf.
3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a man got off the bus last night and threw a rock at him.
6:36 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a woman injecting drugs by the creek.
— Liz Kellar
Trending In: Local News
- Oak Fire burns 16 acres: Nevada County firefighters race to extinguish flames
- Nevada County’s first medical cannabis dispensary set to open
- Forever ‘The Flower Lady’: Grass Valley mourns death of Foothill Flowers founder Marie Johnson
- Schennal Gomez, once facing a murder charge in Nevada County, now free
Trending Sitewide
- Firefighters quickly knock down fire in Alta Sierra area (VIDEO)
- Oak Fire burns 16 acres: Nevada County firefighters race to extinguish flames
- Nevada County’s first medical cannabis dispensary set to open
- THE UNION NOW: Live feed from the newsroom
- Forever ‘The Flower Lady’: Grass Valley mourns death of Foothill Flowers founder Marie Johnson