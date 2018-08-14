Nevada County police blotter: Transient threatens turf war

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man who might be on drugs, trembling and unresponsive, who had been sleeping in the parking lot with a young child. A report was taken.

8:20 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a fire.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported identity theft.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported homeless people sleeping in a yard.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a phone sitting on a counter in a store.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported someone cut the lock of the caretaker's cottage and broke the windows.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked truck.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man doing drugs in a vehicle, who was gone when an officer arrived.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole a banana from a store. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

4:37 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a burglary to a shed.

6:21 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Nancy Way requested a welfare check on a dog that had been howling for three days.

7:08 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported the theft of garbage. The caller was concerned because of financial information in the garbage.

7:55 a.m. — A caller from Old White Toll and La Barr Meadows roads reported a cluster mailbox had been knocked over.

8:06 a.m. — A caller from Lost Trail reported a fox having seizures, which was dispatched.

8:54 a.m. — A caller reported a man pushed a 14-year-old girl to the ground and dragged her by the hair.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Anconas Court reported an IRS scam call.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported the theft of a purse and phone.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Banner Mountain Trail reported two garbage bags full of butane on the side of the road. They could not be located.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Little Hill Lane reported the theft of a quad.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road and Cemetery Street reported a fire hazard and drug sales.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported drug activity.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road and Avian Place reported the theft of items from a house.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported the theft of a vehicle title.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a scam and possible identity theft.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Larsen Road reported the theft of a Go-Pro from a vehicle.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Paddock Lane reported a theft by movers.

5:04 p.m. — A caller reported a large grow with people living in an unpermitted barn.

9:39 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on Friday night.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported ongoing transient issues with camping.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Broad Street reported two male transients threatened the caller. One was swinging a rope with a ball attached to it and told the caller not to step on their turf.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a man got off the bus last night and threw a rock at him.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a woman injecting drugs by the creek.

— Liz Kellar