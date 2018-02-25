Nevada County police blotter: Thefts of flea brush, tiny Yorkie reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man and a woman in a vehicle doing heroin with a baby in the back seat. The driver was cited on unknown charges.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of a flea brush.

2:46 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Race Street reported a man just stole her 2-pound Yorkie. A report was taken.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man going crazy and beating up a tree, screaming and throwing clothing around. He agreed to move on.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the attempted theft of $1,200 in groceries.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported an assault.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a phone scam call.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman stole two bottles of alcohol from a store. She was located and the property was returned.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man throwing rocks at an apartment.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of First Street reported an assault by a woman; no charges were requested.

Saturday

2:32 a.m. — A man from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a woman assaulted him and is trying to take out his marijuana. A report was taken.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Appleton Street reported the theft of a weedeater from the back of a truck.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a chimney fire.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Court reported a boy shoved a woman; he was arrested on suspicion of battery and taken to juvenile hall.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from Mill and West Main streets reported someone in a vehicle threw a tomato at a woman. She did not need medical attention.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Maryland Drive reported excessive noise and fireworks being set off. Nothing was located.

Sunday

2:24 a.m. — A man was stopped for suspected drunk driving on Highway 20 and refused to exit his vehicle when ordered to do so. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, attempting to escape from custody and failing to obey an officer. He was being held on $31,000 bail.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported a prowler who tried to make entry through a back sliding door. Extra patrols were requested.

5:23 a.m. — A caller from Capitol Drive reported someone stole a truck from the driveway. The keys were in the center console.

7:12 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a dog left outside in the cold. The dog's water was frozen and the owner agreed to make sure the dog was warm and had drinkable water.

10:51 a.m. — A man from Grizzly Hill Road reported a woman was trying to run him over. She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and battery and was booked into county jail on $30,000 bail.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from a church on Squirrel Creek Road reported a broken window.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported a dog attacked another dog. A report was taken.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road and White Oak Way reported a man in a vehicle playing music loudly. The caller believed there was laws against decibels and wants the driver cited. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from gas Canyon Road reported a man brandished a rifle at a woman. It was determined to be an ongoing family issue.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Rattlesnake roads reported locating a stolen vehicle.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Driftwood Court reported several fraudulent accounts had been opened in the caller's name.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Way reported a purse was stolen and the suspect used one of the credit cards at JC Penney. A package just arrived at the residence that no one had ordered.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 in North San Juan reported a dog with a broken back and spray paint on its face that was drooling something green. A report was taken.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from Hovickstone Way reported a man who was drunk and banging on the door, threatening to break it down. He left in a vehicle but went off the road and got stuck. He eventually left and could not be located by deputies.

Saturday

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported getting stuck about three miles off the pavement, possibly almost to Lindsey Lake. They were able to get out without assistance.

4:54 p.m. — A man from Alta Hill Mine Road reported two pit bulls entered his yard and attacked his dog.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road reported a vehicle theft.

— Liz Kellar