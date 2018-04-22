Nevada County police blotter: ‘The popo ain’t welcome here’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an argument between a man and woman that was escalating, with the man throwing rocks. A person was cited on suspicion of battery.

10:36 a.m. — A woman in the lobby reported an assault at the library in Nevada City. She said her wallet, bus pass and other items were taken.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a vehicle selling drugs.

3:45 p.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a car on fire.

4:50 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported he was being attacked by methheads at the bowling alley. He then reported a man was trying to run people over with a truck. At 5:16 p.m., he reported being chased by a man with a knife. He did not want to press charges.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho-Maryland roads reported a driver with a beer just ran a stoplight.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person shoplifted food and beer.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported four girls fled from a vehicle wrecked on the curb.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Scandling Avenue reported a truck chasing a man who was running down the sidewalk. No one was located.

Saturday

5:21 a.m. — A taxi driver reported a fare was refusing to pay.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman shoplifting. She was located, returned the items and was cited.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Bank and Tinloy streets reported a physical fight, with one person getting hit with a cane.

3:06 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of items from a vehicle.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a bottle of whiskey.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Smithys Place reported someone was trying to steal hives. The suspect fled on foot.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Kilham Mine Road reported identity theft with a credit card opened in the caller's name.

8:50 a.m. — A woman from Last Mile Drive reported a neighbor was harassing her by piling leaves against her fence.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a woman texting and driving who almost hit the caller and now was sitting at a green light, too distracted to notice.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a stolen truck.

10:02 a.m. — A caller reported a boy hit a man in the face. No charges were desired.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle reported someone stole a credit card.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Capitol Drive reported a neighbor let the caller's dogs out from a yard and one was missing.

7:26 p.m. — Several callers from La Barr Pines Drive reported multiple gunshots. Nothing was located.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive reported a physical fight involving a man and woman.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported the theft of a semi-automatic pistol.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Charles dries reported a man yelling and banging on a business door, who then left.

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — A man from Elephant Rock Court reported a woman assaulted him and pushed him.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Gayle Lane reported a theft from a vehicle.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek and Tiger Tail roads reported two men in a vehicle possibly casing the neighborhood.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road and Big Spring Drive reported hearing 25-30 gunshots.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported chasing three juveniles after an attempted auto burglary.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from Quail Lane reported a couple screaming at each other, possibly with someone being injured. When contacted, the man said it was verbal only and "The popo ain't welcome here."

— Liz Kellar