Nevada County Police Blotter: Taxi driver threatens to murder people, eat girlfriend; stolen puppy
January 30, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported a fire in the street.
9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported a loose dog charging at people.
9:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported someone stole his six-week-old puppy.
11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a wheelchair drinking alcohol and making a lot of noise.
Recommended Stories For You
11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient who plays buckets assaulted him behind a store.
2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a subject drunk and sleeping on the grass.
4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Church Street reported a man wearing a hoodie creeping around the bank.
5:44 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man stole batteries from a store.
11:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a bad attitude not leaving his front door.
Tuesday
5:57 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man harassing customers.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
4:19 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported five gunshots coming from a neighbor's house.
6:20 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Spenceville roads reported several cows in the roadway.
8:36 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported a fast taxi driver making odd comments about murdering people if he could not make music, and eating his girlfriend.
9:51 a.m. — A caller from Side Hill Circle reported his cat brought a bat into the house and the baby may have had contact with it.
10:33 a.m. — A caller from School Street reported a juvenile making threats to children and teachers. The juvenil was locked outside and began throwing chairs at the door.
11:06 a.m. — A caller from Fay Road reported jewelry theft.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from east Empire Street reported hearing a man and woman yelling down by the water, stating she is afraid for the female.
2 p.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop reported his neighbor has come on his property and cut a tree.
3:07 p.m. — A caller fom Wolf and Duggans roads reported a driver slammed on the brakes and flipped them off and then flashed gang signs.
3:25 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported she loaned a gun to someone and they would not give it back.
4:27 p.m. — A caller from Sugaust Lane and Sugar Loaf Road reported seeing a subject that is on a "Most Wanted" list in the area, and that they are afraid.
4:51 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported his daughter stole his wife's jewelry and the jewelry ended up in a store in Nevada City. 6:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln road reported a man walking on the side of the road being followed by a female in a car.
8:58 p.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive reported a friend threatened to burn his house down. The friend had made similar threats in the past.
— Ivan Natividad
Trending In: Local News
- 2 Nevada County men dead in weekend wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree
- Nevada County authorities release name of man found dead in travel trailer fire
- Nevada County child sex suspect sentenced to 4 months in jail, 12 months’ probation
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Girlfriend tears up house, goes outside naked
Trending Sitewide
- 2 Nevada County men dead in weekend wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree
- UPDATE: Grass Valley gas leak repaired; 80 customers affected until this evening
- Nevada County authorities release name of man found dead in travel trailer fire
- Nevada County child sex suspect sentenced to 4 months in jail, 12 months’ probation