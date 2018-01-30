Nevada County Police Blotter: Taxi driver threatens to murder people, eat girlfriend; stolen puppy

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported a fire in the street.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported a loose dog charging at people.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported someone stole his six-week-old puppy.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a wheelchair drinking alcohol and making a lot of noise.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient who plays buckets assaulted him behind a store.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a subject drunk and sleeping on the grass.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Church Street reported a man wearing a hoodie creeping around the bank.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man stole batteries from a store.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a bad attitude not leaving his front door.

Tuesday

5:57 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man harassing customers.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

4:19 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported five gunshots coming from a neighbor's house.

6:20 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Spenceville roads reported several cows in the roadway.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported a fast taxi driver making odd comments about murdering people if he could not make music, and eating his girlfriend.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Side Hill Circle reported his cat brought a bat into the house and the baby may have had contact with it.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from School Street reported a juvenile making threats to children and teachers. The juvenil was locked outside and began throwing chairs at the door.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Fay Road reported jewelry theft.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from east Empire Street reported hearing a man and woman yelling down by the water, stating she is afraid for the female.

2 p.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop reported his neighbor has come on his property and cut a tree.

3:07 p.m. — A caller fom Wolf and Duggans roads reported a driver slammed on the brakes and flipped them off and then flashed gang signs.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported she loaned a gun to someone and they would not give it back.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Sugaust Lane and Sugar Loaf Road reported seeing a subject that is on a "Most Wanted" list in the area, and that they are afraid.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported his daughter stole his wife's jewelry and the jewelry ended up in a store in Nevada City. 6:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln road reported a man walking on the side of the road being followed by a female in a car.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive reported a friend threatened to burn his house down. The friend had made similar threats in the past.

— Ivan Natividad