Nevada County Police Blotter: Tame, exotic chicken on the loose

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported her 3-year-old had locked her out on the deck. The caller was unable to make access and the landlord wasn't on site.

11:25 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported a loose exotic chicken. The caller said it seemed very tame.

12:51 p.m. — A person in the lobby of the police department reported being poisoned by chemicals being put into the air. The caller said he's not paid to enforce the law. The caller said it's chemical weapons being burned.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the Brunswick overpass reported "Kenny's" bicycle was on the overpass but Kenny was nowhere to be found. The caller was concerned something may have happened to him.

4:05 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main Street and South Auburn Street reported road rage that almost caused a crash.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported someone on the property with an open container than had been 86'd from the property. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and four counts of failure to appear.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the same two people from earlier were back at it again. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of Ridge Road reported a fight between a man and woman with the woman running and yelling "no no no" and the man chasing her.

10:51 p.m. ­— A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive said she needed fire/medical/police because she was poisoned a week ago, she was dehydrated, her pancreatitis was back, her left bottom foot hurt, she had burn injuries and she needed lab work done.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a noise disturbance from upstairs neighbors who were dragging chairs across the floor.

Wednesday

12:40 a.m. — A person was arrested near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Idaho Maryland Road. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's office

Tuesday

12:41 a.m. — A person was stopped on Alta Street. A person was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and possession of paraphernalia.

7:03 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a burglary to a residence. The caller said he received an alarm notification and had a neighbor check on the property and the door was kicked in and items were torn apart.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Big Spring Drive reported wanting to know how long she had to keep a found animal before re-homing the animal. She didn't want to give her address and became very cagey about animal control responding or even calling her.

9:50 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Layla Lane and Spenceville Road reported a skunk in the trap she set for raccoons.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Linnet Lane reported a large amount of property thrown over the caller's fence during a fire over the weekend.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from Faraway Lane reported thinking someone may be in her garage apartment. There was a light on inside, a fan going and the caller found vomit on her back porch.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported an unkempt man riding a bike. The caller said the man stopped to look at the mailboxes.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Outpost Court reported a bullet just went by her husband from the neighboring property.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the west end of Sacramento Street reported people smoking crank.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from Smith Road reported someone nearby felling very large trees in the dark.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported two women heard screaming at each other. A woman that was not supposed to be there was screaming "no one will give me drugs."

10:09 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Creek View Drive and Message Place reported nine shots fired in quick succession.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:51 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported a man passed out on the porch that didn't look very good. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman transient threatening to break the windows and that all the jewelry belonged to her.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way was a woman possible saying "I need help," then the line disconnected. Maintenance and cleaning crews were on the scene and all claimed to be fine.

1:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way hung up. On callback, an employee was closing down and had accidentally hit redial.

— Ross Maak