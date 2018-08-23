Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious screaming was a rebirthing session

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported a bathroom mirror had been broken in an act of vandalism.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a bicycle.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue reported a man was out of control and breaking things. He was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported finding a chair on the porch that had been moved under a window for possible entry. Extra patrols were requested.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported three people had been looking into cars and one now was passed out.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported the theft of headphones.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported three men looking into vehicles, with one also panhandling. They were gone when an officer arrived.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a 2-year-old locked in a running vehicle.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman punching herself in the face.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a mountain bike.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Bertino Road reported a vehicle into a pole, with the driver fleeing the scene. CHP requested a K9 search.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man yelling and kicking cars. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest, as well as a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

6:48 a.m. — A caller from North San Juan Community Center reported the theft of a vehicle.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported a man was pulling a trailer with a flat tire and sparks were flying from the rim. The driver was flagged down but continued on and appeared unconcerned about he fire danger.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Rosewood Road requested a welfare check on 18 horses and two donkeys.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Sauer Lane reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported the theft of a bicycle.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Forest Springs Drive reported the theft of several antiques.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a person broke into the theater and slept there, and possibly stole a laptop.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a very aggressive trespasser who was upset because his vehicle would not be fixed in time for him to get to Burning Man.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported a woman yelling and screaming. Several individuals inside the residence were undertaking a rebirthing ceremony.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Fine Drive reported the theft of a wakeboard.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Richmar Lane reported a woman drinking and acting violent, and refusing to leave. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a fraud with $60,000 missing from an account.

(:01 p.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road reported unruly bar patrons.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the Bear River Bridge near Dog Bar reported the theft of car keys and a bag that contained two wallets and a cell phone.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:26 p.m. — A man reported he was assaulted last night in the 200 block of Broad Street.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported fraud on checking accounts and credit cards.

— Liz Kellar