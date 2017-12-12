Nevada County police blotter: Suspected greenhouse thief threatens to cut man’s head off

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported transients coming onto private property at night, using power outlets and causing a lot of noise. Last night they shot off a shotgun at 11 p.m. and were laughing.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported a man and woman going through trash; they were behaving erratically and the man was throwing tires over the rail. A person was cited on unknown charges.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported the theft of a purse containing cash, a cell phone and other items.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Helen Drive reported a fraud.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man dealing drugs out of a truck; he could not be located.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man in a vehicle inhaling nitrous oxide; the man was not found to be under the influence.

3:59 p.m. — A man reported he was paid to be a secret shopper with a fraudulent check, leading to his bank closing his account.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man walked off with a cart of groceries.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a vehicle doing doughnuts; the driver was cited.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a suspicious man with a flashlight carrying a city garbage can and a lawn chair to a trail; he might be going through trash to find people's mail. He could not be located.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Mulberry Drive reported three men in someone's vehicle.

Tuesday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a "known meth user and scumbag" trespassing; he could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:30 a.m. — A woman on Penn Valley Drive reported a neighbor's goat is trying to break down her fence by ramming it. At 12:34 p.m., she reported the goat was back.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Oak Meadow Rad reported a dog was bitten by a skunk.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Magnolia roads reported a possible mail theft in progress involving a man on a motorcycle, who could not be located.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Clover Ridge Lane reported the theft of mail.

3:16 p.m. — A man from Mustang Valley Place reported someone trying to disassemble a greenhouse and steal it; all the suspects were reported to be on drugs. A man in the background could be heard saying, "I will cut your head off." The caller said there was a guy he didn't want to fight, but he had armed himself with a hammer. A report was taken.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyvale Lane reported the theft of guns and jewelry from a safe.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Silver Pine Drive reported illegal drugs.

8:57 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported an attempted burglary of a vehicle with the suspect leaving on foot.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a stolen bike.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported someone stole $3,600 in deposit and rent.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a theft.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a missing woman who was memory impaired. At 5:56 p.m., a man from Nursery Street reported the woman was at his door; she was reunited with her family.

— Liz Kellar