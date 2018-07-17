Nevada County Police Blotter: Strange item hanging from the sky seems very odd

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported an employee stole some items from a business and was due to work at 9 a.m. The caller would be terminating the person's employment and will call back if civil standby is needed.

11:30 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Idaho Maryland Road reported a carseat in the middle of the road.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a physical fight in which a man and woman were pulling hair and hitting each other.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer in front of a business panhandling. The person had been there all day and giving the caller a hard time. The caller called back at 3:58 saying the person was arguing with customers.

Recommended Stories For You

4:10 p.m. — A person on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting a public officer.

4:48 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and Neal Street reported two men on a corner sharing a tallboy of Miller.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a baby carriage in front of a store unattended for seven hours.

7:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Minnie Street and Brighton Street reported his ex wife was high on meth with a 3-year-old son in a car.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman vandalizing his store. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing and battery.

8:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street said she feels threatened by two people outside of a business.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported theft of a case of beer.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:39 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a drumming circle at the fairgrounds that had been going on for hours.

2:46 a.m. — A caller from Dalewood Way reported someone just knocked on his back door. The caller found that very suspicious.

5:17 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a strange item hanging from the sky. The caller said it wasn't a star and appeared to be an aircraft that hadn't moved. The caller said it could be from Beale but was very odd.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Anchor Lane reported receiving a call that their grandson was injured in a DUI and they needed $8,000 for medical expenses.

11:26 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a man yelling at people and trying to pick fights.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported the caller's dog attacked a skunk and the skunk was possibly under the caller's porch, injured or dead.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Stone Arch Drive reported the caller's dog bit a repairman on the ankle.

12:53 p.m. — A person on Little Valley Road was arrested on charges of a probation violation and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Gaston Drive reported her landlord pushed her when she was leaving the property. The caller called back saying she was still waiting, as was the landlord. The caller said the argument stemmed from her not turning over both keys to the landlord. She said she was very busy and not able to go make a copy of the key she had lost.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported someone attempted to kill the caller by loosening his lugnuts on his vehicle.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported someone hitting someone upstairs. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and resisting/obstructing a public officer.

NEvada City Police Department

Monday

8:15 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Cross Street and Gethsemane Street reported people sleeping in a van.

7:10 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Argall Way and Zion Street requested a check on a homeless man. Officers said the man was fine and admitted he was tired of "fighting the fight" and wanted to throw in the towel. He was going to the hospital to get better and detox.

— Ross Maak