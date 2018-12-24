Nevada County Police Blotter: Stolen vehicle reportedly used for ‘marijuana rips’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Success Mine Loop reported a possible rental scam.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man swinging a 30- to 40-pound boulder at people. He then left on a bicycle, and still had the boulder.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding two backpacks with stolen items.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a 14-year-old girl was hitting a man and then left on foot. She was cited on unspecified charges and released to her grandmother.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Hill Drive and Ramon Court reported a house on fire.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported three men trespassing at a business. A man was contacted and provided a fake name. He was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and multiple outstanding warrants.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a possible shoplifter.

Monday

2:12 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a person looking into vehicles with a flashlight. A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Apollo and Venus courts reported mail and packages down the road and down a bank.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads reported a vehicle running vehicles off the road and passing on the double yellow lines.

9:31 a.m. — A woman from Ladino Avenue reported a man broke a door and then left. She requested an emergency protective order.

9:52 a.m. — A woman reported her Oldsmobile had been stolen in Sacramento County, with the suspected thief using it to do "marijuana rips."

10:48 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a male juvenile outside, harassing customers to buy him alcohol. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

1:07 p.m. — A small amount of dynamite was located on Highway 174 and Brunswick Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called.

1:33 p.m. — A caller reported a man took his children and drove them while vaping marijuana and without seatbelts to his house, where he showed them the marijuana he was growing. A report was taken.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and John Barleycorn Road reported a mail theft in progress. The suspect was described as a woman with not many teeth, driving a beat-up truck.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Gray Lane reported a burglary with multiple items missing.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported underweight horses that appeared malnourished.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle unable to maintain lanes, which then was driving with no lights.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Lauren Lane reported fireworks.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported fireworks.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from Country and Lazy lanes reported hearing shots and someone screaming.

— Liz Kellar