Nevada County Police Blotter: Stolen vehicle reportedly used for ‘marijuana rips’
December 24, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Success Mine Loop reported a possible rental scam.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man swinging a 30- to 40-pound boulder at people. He then left on a bicycle, and still had the boulder.
5:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding two backpacks with stolen items.
8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a 14-year-old girl was hitting a man and then left on foot. She was cited on unspecified charges and released to her grandmother.
8:09 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Hill Drive and Ramon Court reported a house on fire.
8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported three men trespassing at a business. A man was contacted and provided a fake name. He was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and multiple outstanding warrants.
9:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a possible shoplifter.
Monday
2:12 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a person looking into vehicles with a flashlight. A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and violating probation.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
7:58 a.m. — A caller from Apollo and Venus courts reported mail and packages down the road and down a bank.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads reported a vehicle running vehicles off the road and passing on the double yellow lines.
9:31 a.m. — A woman from Ladino Avenue reported a man broke a door and then left. She requested an emergency protective order.
9:52 a.m. — A woman reported her Oldsmobile had been stolen in Sacramento County, with the suspected thief using it to do "marijuana rips."
10:48 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a male juvenile outside, harassing customers to buy him alcohol. He was gone when a deputy arrived.
1:07 p.m. — A small amount of dynamite was located on Highway 174 and Brunswick Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called.
1:33 p.m. — A caller reported a man took his children and drove them while vaping marijuana and without seatbelts to his house, where he showed them the marijuana he was growing. A report was taken.
2:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and John Barleycorn Road reported a mail theft in progress. The suspect was described as a woman with not many teeth, driving a beat-up truck.
3:21 p.m. — A caller from Gray Lane reported a burglary with multiple items missing.
4:42 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported underweight horses that appeared malnourished.
5:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle unable to maintain lanes, which then was driving with no lights.
8:18 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Lauren Lane reported fireworks.
8:40 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported fireworks.
9:01 p.m. — A caller from Country and Lazy lanes reported hearing shots and someone screaming.
— Liz Kellar
