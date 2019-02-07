Nevada County Police Blotter: Social Security scam call reported

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a surveillance camera.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Mill Street reported a driver in a Hummer nearly hit a tree and was unable to maintain lanes, and was driving into oncoming traffic for about 3 miles. The driver then exited on Mill Street and was driving at high speeds, almost hitting another vehicle and a fence. The driver was not under the influence.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported receiving a Social Security scam call.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man asking for work and random items. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the occupants of a vehicle were shooting up. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported the theft of checks.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone came in on Jan. 30 trying to cash a fraudulent check.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive and Brighton Street reported hearing an explosion and someone yelling to call 911. Nothing was located.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a vehicle hit a gate and was trying to leave. A report was taken.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a man outside with an axe on the ground and possible broken glass. A report was taken.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Wednesday

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported a dog chasing a goat, which was not injured. A report was taken.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Moon Valley Road reported people living in an outbuilding on private property. A person was advised against trespassing and was given until 5 p.m. to vacate the property.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Stone Arch Drive reported having been pushed and falling. It was found to have been mutual combat and no charges were requested.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Johnston Place reported a woman and man were doing heroin inside a vehicle. They could not be located.

— Liz Kellar