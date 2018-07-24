Nevada County police blotter: Snapchat-using meth dealer reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a camper with a sleeping bag tarps, a dog pillow and dog bowl.

3:33 p.m. — A caller form the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a bear on the frontage road.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man checking door handles and looking into vehicles. He was arrested on suspicion of loitering.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and East Berryhill Drive reported a theft from a business. A man was arrested on an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Monday

12:56 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man outside urinating on carts. He was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and two outstanding warrants.

4:23 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a burglary in progress. No burglary was found to be occurring and the person was moving on.

5:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1600 block of East Main Street reported a man vandalized the caller's vehicle. A report was taken.

7:01 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifted an armful of food.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man defecating in a flowerbed.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported the theft of three propane bottles and toiletries.

9 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported two men in the parking lot, jumping around and drinking alcohol. They were moving on.

11:15 a.m. — A juvenile from the 700 block of West Main Street was cited on suspicion of vandalism.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a naked homeless woman in the pool, refusing to leave. A report was taken.

12:04 p.m. — A woman from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported fraudulent charges on a card.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a theft from a business.

3:39 p.m. — A caller reported a man on Walsh Street selling meth and posting it on Snapchat.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman under the influence who was dumping out utensils and pushing random buttons on the credit card machine. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

4:26 p.m. — A woman from South Auburn Street reported a man was drinking, throwing things and breaking doors and windows. He then left the residence. A report was taken. He returned later and was served with an emergency protective order.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported two men possibly dealing drugs out of the bathroom.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a purse had been stolen from a vehicle.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the Railroad Avenue reported a burglary to a trailer.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:52 a.m. — A caller reported someone in the bushes, and asked responding deputies to be sneaky about it and not use their sirens.

4:45 a.m. — A woman reported her 16-year-old son had snuck a girl into the house and she is sleeping in the woman's bed. At 4:05 p.m., she reported the girl was refusing to leave and the son and girlfriend were smoking and drinking in the son's room.

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Orion Way reported possible poaching with gunshots and people whooping it up.

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Chicago Park Powerhouse reported squatters.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a neighbor's dog got into a rabbit pen and a rabbit was now missing.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from Roundhouse Court reported identity theft.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Drummer Way reported fraudulent charges on a credit card via Paypal.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Candido Lane reported a cell phone that was ordered was not delivered.

1:01 p.m. — A caller reported a man last seen a week ago, en route from Lake Tahoe to Nevada County for work. He might be employed at a marijuana grow.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Sure Bet Road reported fraud calls.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Stone Arch drive reported a possible fraud with the caller providing her Social Security number.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported vandalism.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Bear Ridge Road reported fraud on a debit card.

5:37 p.m. — A woman reported a man pushed her and punched a hole in the door, and was drunk.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Zion Street reported a disgruntled employee screaming and throwing furniture. He was advised not to return.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Gracie Road reported a burglary to a vehicle.

— Liz Kellar