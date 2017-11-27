Nevada County Police Blotter: Smoking pot with grandma; stolen laundry

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a car swerving all over the roadway.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a theft from a local shoe store by a subject carrying a large brown purse.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported his girlfriend threw a pot at him.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported a subject trying to break into businesses.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a subject trying to break into a change machine.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a pickup truck driving down a lane the wrong way.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported a subject and his "homie" showed up at their residence and threatened their family.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported his girlfriend is "spazing out" and will not give him his sweatshirt and he is cold.

Monday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported he heard someone trying to get inside his front door.

2:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a man invited to do her laundry but will not return it to her.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

2:51 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Davis Lane reported seven subjects running around with flashlights.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported seeing the words "F-U" spray painted on the gym doors of a school.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from California Street reported he bought a BMW and wanted police services, then began swearing and rambling about being "light as a feather and swift as a board." The caller then asked if this is Israel the lost tribe, and that next time he calls the taker should be professional and not tell him to take the marijuana out of his body.

3 p.m. — A caller from Deer Park Drive reported his vehicle was broken into and his son's laptop was stolen.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a patient at the hospital said her vehicle was stolen.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from Carey Drive reported they were upset that her dinner party was being ruined by the noise and pollution from her meth head neighbor.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from Kenneth Way reported her boyfriend slit his throat.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a subject walking down the street striking various objects.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported finding a gun in a hotel room.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a taxi driver ran over her foot.

Thursday

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported he was smoking marijuana in his car with his grandmother.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported a truck fire.

Friday

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a large buck standing in the middle of the roadway.

Saturday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported a woman drove over a curb and in between two trees.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Gracie and Gold Flat roads reported hearing three gunshots in the area.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Nevada Street reported a "nutty" female on his front porch refusing to leave.

Sunday

5:02 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a female came in and was causing a disturbance and was outside screaming that the caller raped her.

— Ivan Natividad