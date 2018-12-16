Nevada County Police Blotter: Smell of death at Colfax Avenue home

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:30 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man driving up to children at a bus stop. The man spoke to the children, who backed away from his vehicle. He then drove away.

9:14 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported that her 13-year-old son refused to go to school because she took away his Xbox. The caller said he was being "ridiculous" and saying inappropriate things within her toddler's hearing.

9:40 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported that someone broke into her car. The vehicle no longer would start.

12:43 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Maryland Drive reported people were camping on cemetery property. They ignored the caller when she told them to leave.

6:29 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported that she chased someone away after they broke into her vehicle.

8:35 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a group of juveniles banging on a business' windows and yelling at patrons.

Saturday

9:13 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a transient pacing in front of a business and creating issues with customers.

10:46 a.m. — A caller on Freeman Lane reported a transient camp at the bottom of a nearby hill.

11:34 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported that he was making a delivery at a home and noticed the strong smell of "death." Flies were abundant around the property.

12:01 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a group of transients camping at a bus shelter. The transients were smoking and panhandling.

5:28 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man in a business yelling about "Chinese people." The man then went outside and tried to start fights.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

4:34 a.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a transient by the side of a road with a fire. The caller was concerned about a fire in an area with many pine needles.

9:24 a.m. — A caller on Dog Bar Road, near Hickman Pass Road, reported that someone had stolen some packages.

9:45 a.m. — A caller on Frontier Lane, near Oak Country Drive, reported mail theft.

12:38 p.m. — A caller at the Nevada County Fairgrounds reported a goose with a fishing line around its leg. The goose appeared hurt.

2:44 p.m. — A caller on Banner Mountain Trial, near Bandolier Way, reported mail theft.

2:53 p.m. — A caller on Lawrence Way, near David Way, reported that someone stole his vehicle.

3:35 p.m. — A caller at Mountain Meadow Court, near Lodestar Drive, reported that someone stole money from some packages he mailed.

3:58 p.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive, near Ball Road, reported that someone burglarized a home over the past three weeks.

6:52 p.m. — A caller near American Hill Road and Highway 49 reported a previously abandoned transient camp was again occupied.

7:53 p.m. — A caller on Alta Street reported that someone broke into a home. The suspect broke the back patio door and threw a rock. The intruder restrained the caller and hit them in the head. Deputies arrived and arrested someone.

Saturday

1:06 a.m. — A caller near Interstate 80 and Gold Run reported an injured mountain lion in the road.

12:29 p.m. — A caller on Ridge Road reported transient camps.

3:23 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and South Mack Road reported a man in the middle of the highway.

6:35 p.m. — A caller on Robin Street, near Carrie Ann Lane, reported that her 18-year-old son was being "mouthy" and that she wanted him removed from the home. The son was slamming doors and throwing items.

— Alan Riquelmy