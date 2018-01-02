Nevada County Police Blotter: Shoplifters; pipe bomb dropped in driveway
January 2, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
10:06 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported hearing a fight in the apartment upstairs with banging and yelling with someone yelling "get out."
10:31 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a subject running around the parking lot and acting obscene, annoying customers.
Noon — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man outside yelling at everyone he sees.
2:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman in a store who previously stole items. The caller is afraid she will try to steal again.
3:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ryans Lane reported her dog dug under the fence and ran away.
4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a customer was leaving a restaurant without paying.
5 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her 11-year-old daughter was assaulted by other juveniles.
7:19 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man standing near a bank harassing customers.
7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported a subject got a tattoo and didn't pay for it.
8 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a subject went into a grocery store, stuffed his pockets with food and left.
10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a creepy man walking up and down the street who attempted to assault her.
11:19 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported her son and his friends aren't listening to her and are mocking her.
Tuesday
4:16 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter took water and beverages from a store.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
6:25 a.m. — A caller from Puon Road reported a male subject yelling and asking for help and for someone to call his mom.
8:58 a.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported a man going crazy on his property.
10:18 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a man with an existing BOLO back at his residence.
10:47 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a subject found a pipe bomb then dropped it off in the driveway of the fire station.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Oak Hollow Court reported subjects trying to climb into a building through the back bathroom window.
1:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported debris in the roadway and people in the middle of the street picking up clothes.
2:16 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a neighbor's dog tried to attack him and his daughter.
4:40 p.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported he is very scared of his mother's boyfriend who is coming over to their house.
5:33 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a neighbor trespassing on his property was belligerent and using foul language.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Carey Drive reported drug activity at a house with three juveniles and that the mother had a stash of meth.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported someone broke the glass box in front of a store.
Saturday
12:54 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported a group of sketchy people in a parking lot.
8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman at the back of the park trying to start a fire.
12:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported two men looking into vehicles attempting to steal one.
10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported she had a tab at a bar and someone else ran it up, closed her card then took it.
Sunday
12:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported her father was hitting her and he wouldn't stop.
Monday
1:55 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported a subject just threw her rocking chair at her front door.
1:40 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a vehicle dropped off transient subjects at a church parking lot.
— Ivan Natividad
