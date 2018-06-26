Nevada County police blotter: Shoplifter calls for help after being chased
June 26, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Green Mountain Loop reported a dog bit a 7-year-old child in the face the day before.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a cell phone. The phone was returned.
5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man threatened to take out the caller's whole family. The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, criminal conspiracy and vandalism.
7:30 p.m. — A caller reported finding a wallet. It was returned to the owner, who stated a credit card and $400 in cash was missing.
8:23 p.m. — Trespassers were seen on video alarm at the water treatment plant. They were gone when an officer arrived.
8:37 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported people drinking and doing drugs, who could not be located.
9:41 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported that a stolen bike had been put up for sale on Nevada County Peeps. The bike was recovered.
9:43 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported people in two vehicles in a possible drug deal. They could not be located.
Monday
5:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man took a hand basket of items and left on foot. When the suspect noticed an officer, he threw the items into a yard and fled on foot. He could not be located.
8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a burglary and vandalism to a vehicle.
10:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a burglary with a door forced open and items taken.
12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a vehicle fully engulfed in flames at a gas station vacuum cleaner.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported being accosted by a shoplifter.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from the Northstar Mining Museum reported a truck dumping raw sewage in the parking lot.
4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported the theft of a kayak.
4:47 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man exposing himself with his shorts down around his ankles. He could not be located.
4:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man throwing things at people.
7:12 p.m. — A drunken person called and was mumbling nonsense.
7:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Carpenter Street reported the theft of $2,000.
11:36 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a woman in an SUV driving through the parking lot, honking a horn and yelling about a missing daughter. She could not be located.
Tuesday
1:43 a.m. — A caller from Winchester and South Auburn streets reported a vehicle all over the road. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
10:28 a.m. — A caller reported a man missing and now lost, possibly in a manic state, in the Grouse Ridge area since last Thursday. He was located at Fuller Lake boat ramp and transported to the emergency room.
12:13 p.m. — A caller from Clydesdale Road reported someone drove through a fence.
12:25 p.m. — A caller reported identity theft.
12:25 p.m. — A woman from Greenhorn Road reported the theft of fruit from her fruit trees.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported the theft of a mailbox.
3:02 p.m. — A caller reported elder abuse.
7:45 p.m. — A caller from Lower Anchor Lane reported the theft of a fire hydrant.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
5:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported possible road rage.
Tuesday
6:42 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Cross streets reported a man making odd noises, laughing and pointing at nothing. He could not be located.
8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a man chasing a woman, who asked the caller to call the cops. The man was a beer distributor and the woman had stolen a case of beer. The beer was returned and she was advised to leave town.
— Liz Kellar
