Nevada County Police Blotter: Selling drugs at the drive thru
March 27, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported finding a hypodermic needle on the window ledge of a business.
9:28 a.m. — A caller from 300 block of Clark Street reported he broke up a fight between two transients.
9:49 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a car by a drive thru was selling drugs.
11:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bawden Avenue reported a stolen kayak.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block Minnie Street reported hearing an infant crying in a car.
12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported a two-vehicle accident.
5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a skunk sprayed his dog in his yard.
7:36 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported his friend stole his car keys.
9:07 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a drug addict running around like a fool doing laundry.
9:38 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Berryman streets reported a woman singing at the top of her lungs and making provocative dance moves toward vehicles.
10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported hearing a single gunshot and then a woman screaming.
Tuesday
1:10 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seeing two subjects sleeping near a business.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
7:49 a.m. — A caller from Lazy Acres Court reported he thinks someone is inside his house.
10:30 a.m. — A caller from Quail Lane reported his wife was on pills headed on foot toward Western Gateway Park, and was agitated.
11:50 a.m. — A caller from Winterwood Lane reported her son was being verbally abusive in her residence and wanted him removed.
12:26 p.m. — A caller from Sinson Drive reported their grandson's ex-girlfriend and her family are calling them, harassing them and making threats.
12:46 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Magnolia roads reported a man and a woman fighting in the middle of the road.
1:36 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported two men were near her car and sped off when she came back.
1:40 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported a deer with barbed wire wrapped around its neck.
1:54 p.m. — A caller from Cottontail way reported someone slashed the tires on their van and their son's truck.
7:15 p.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive reported her son has been harboring ladies on the property and they will not leave.
8:53 p.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive reported he answered the doorbell and was hit in the head with a bat.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported an abandoned vehicle.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Pine Street reported theft of pants and shirts from a store.
7:07 p.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported the theft of wallet and phone from a vehicle.
— Ivan Natividad
