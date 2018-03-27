Nevada County Police Blotter: Selling drugs at the drive thru

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported finding a hypodermic needle on the window ledge of a business.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from 300 block of Clark Street reported he broke up a fight between two transients.

9:49 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a car by a drive thru was selling drugs.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bawden Avenue reported a stolen kayak.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block Minnie Street reported hearing an infant crying in a car.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported a two-vehicle accident.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a skunk sprayed his dog in his yard.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported his friend stole his car keys.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a drug addict running around like a fool doing laundry.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Berryman streets reported a woman singing at the top of her lungs and making provocative dance moves toward vehicles.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported hearing a single gunshot and then a woman screaming.

Tuesday

1:10 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seeing two subjects sleeping near a business.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:49 a.m. — A caller from Lazy Acres Court reported he thinks someone is inside his house.

10:30 a.m. ­— A caller from Quail Lane reported his wife was on pills headed on foot toward Western Gateway Park, and was agitated.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Winterwood Lane reported her son was being verbally abusive in her residence and wanted him removed.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Sinson Drive reported their grandson's ex-girlfriend and her family are calling them, harassing them and making threats.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Magnolia roads reported a man and a woman fighting in the middle of the road.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported two men were near her car and sped off when she came back.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported a deer with barbed wire wrapped around its neck.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Cottontail way reported someone slashed the tires on their van and their son's truck.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive reported her son has been harboring ladies on the property and they will not leave.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive reported he answered the doorbell and was hit in the head with a bat.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported an abandoned vehicle.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Pine Street reported theft of pants and shirts from a store.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported the theft of wallet and phone from a vehicle.

— Ivan Natividad