Nevada County Police Blotter: Scary looking old person comes knocking

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported multiple people in the hallway making a lot of noise. The caller thinks the people are transients and she is not comfortable with them in the hall.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported someone parked in a parking lot for the past three days and needs to move along.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Crown Point Court reported that they hit a light pole with their car. The pole is now on the ground, not blocking traffic.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient panhandling near a stoplight at the entrance of a shopping center.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that there was an individual yelling and throwing things at their apartment complex.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Berry Hill Drive reported that a scary looking old person came to the caller's door and knocked. When the caller answered, the person was gone.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Horizon Court reported hearing a gunshot in the vicinity.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Doris Drive reported hearing two gunshots eight minutes prior.

10:37 p.m. — A caller from Central Avenue reported someone near the pool area yelling loudly and cursing.

Saturday

12:40 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a stray cat clawing at the caller's screen door. The caller reported that the cat was causing a disturbance.

3:18 a.m. — A caller from Arcadia Drive reported hearing drums or a loud bass, like a heartbeat.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported someone brandishing a stick and yelling at people.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Glenwood Pines Court reported being blackmailed online.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported accidentally calling 911 after trying to shut off his I—Watch.

8:00 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported hearing about 10 gunshots. An additional call from Lorraine Place reported hearing the same. One individual reported it being a gun war.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Saint Johns Drive reported that their dog is acting like there is something weird going on outside.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Alexander Street reported that his roommate was trying to attack them, so the caller shot his roommate.

Sunday

12:33 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported that their tenant went crazy and stabbed himself in the jugular.

4:50 a.m. — A caller from Bank Street reported a young person sleeping in the lobby's doorway. The caller asked them to leave but they refused.

5:49 a.m. — A caller from McKnight Way reported that a car hit a light pole. The driver went into a store, staggering.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Friday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway called 911 only to hang up. The line was busy when the sheriff's office called back. When the caller returned the call, they said they were trying to make a call overseas.

9:16 a.m. — A caller form Refuge Road reported having their Social Security number taken on the phone. They were concerned they were scammed.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported receiving threats sent to them from Switzerland.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Utah reported an issue regarding a restraining order.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive reported a live bat in their kitchen sink. The bat was trapped there.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Virginia Way reported having issues with an individual putting animal feces in their mailbox.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Indian Shack Road reported a sick skunk on their porch. The skunk was breathing heavily and having seizures.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Houghton Ranch Road reported two cows were in their front yard and wandered off toward Highway 20, and the caller lost sight of the cows. From a later report, the caller stated that the cows have been contained.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported that they are renting their home, and someone just drove by and opened the garage with an electric opener.

Saturday

1:57 a.m. — A caller from Sun Bloom Way reported having their truck stolen. The caller noted that the keys were with the car.

6:51 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a tree down, blocking the roadway.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported that a tree was down across the roadway.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road reported that someone has been coming onto their property and killing their chickens for the past three months.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported having a wedding ring stolen at a party with 60 people.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland reported a Nissan stopped in the middle of the roadway.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported that a tree fell on their house. The caller believes power lines may have been involved.

— Sam Corey