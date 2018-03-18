Nevada County Police Blotter: Scared 911 caller reports lightning

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:34 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Depot Street reported a burglary. A front door had been broken down. The caller described two suspects: a man on a bicycle and a woman on foot.

1:05 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man with a cardboard sign panhandling.

2:36 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported two drivers "playing some kind of game" by throwing items at each other.

5:43 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two people smoking marijuana between two businesses. The caller asked them to leave and they refused.

8:33 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men who shoplifted batteries from a store, along with other items, before running behind the business.

9:56 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient who refused to leave the front of a business.

Friday

11:22 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man with a sheathed knife yelling at a younger woman behind a building. The man also had stolen groceries from an elderly woman.

12:56 p.m. — A caller in the 40 block of Primrose Lane reported people jumping from a silver Chrysler 300 and throwing bricks through the windows of a nearby vehicle before leaving quickly.

10:38 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Berryhill Drive reported that he saw lightning and was scared. A dispatcher told the caller to stay inside and instructed him on how to properly use 911.

Saturday

9:14 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Woodcrest Way reported that his wife had received strange voicemails from a woman who wanted to "pray about the struggle." She also received a message from a man who believes the caller threatened to arrest him.

12:32 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman in the bathroom causing a disturbance. Minutes later the woman calmed down and left the business.

1:02 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a transient with a cardboard sign in front of a business.

6:28 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man who stuffed a bottle in his pants and left the business. Police found the man nearby and arrested him.

6:43 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man who locked himself inside a business. He tried to shoplift, but an employee retrieved the items. Police found him and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

8:25 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman harassing customers by panhandling and refusing to leave.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

3:42 a.m. — A caller on Red Dog Road, near Pasquale Road, reported that a man came to his back deck asking for a place to rest. The caller thought it strange, because the man had to walk up a driveway, around the house and through a gate to reach him. The man later returned and asked for a light. Deputies arrived and made an arrest.

11:39 a.m. — A caller on Retrac Way, near Thornberry Way, reported that a neighbor's dog was harassing the caller's horse. The caller then shot the dog, which ran away.

6:42 p.m. — A caller at Round Valley Road and Highway 49 reported a man going door to door and asking to come inside because he had no phone or gasoline.

6:42 p.m. — A caller on Meyer Way, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported that someone stole the line to his propane tank.

9:14 p.m. — A caller on Alexandra Way reported that she let a man stay in her trailer in exchange for him working for her. However, he never did any work, stole from her and left a meth pipe on her property.

10:51 p.m. — A caller on Aileen Way, near Jamie Lee Court, reported the theft of a sound system from his Honda Civic.

Saturday

9:13 a.m. — A caller on Northview Drive, near Gracie Road, reported finding footprints in the snow around a home. The caller also found suspected marijuana in a bag.

12:22 p.m. — A caller said she received a call from someone at the Nevada County Jail claiming to have her son at knife-point. The inmate demanded $2,000 in cash. The person hung up before she could get a name from him.

3:06 p.m. — A caller on Pine View Drive, near Iron Rock Road, reported receiving a phone call from a man who said he had the caller's daughter and would kill her. Authorities contacted the daughter, who said no situation existed.

3:38 p.m. — A caller on Old Wood Road, near Echo Drive, reported the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

4:01 p.m. — A caller in the Lake Wildwood Area reported receiving a telephone message from someone claiming that the caller's son was arrested and that money was required. The caller was told it was a scam.

— Alan Riquelmy