Nevada County Police Blotter: Scam callers demanding kidnapping ransom

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Dow Alexander Park reported a man sitting in the park who was up to no good. The caller said he was not doing anything, but was not there to walk a dog or have a child play there, and was probably there waiting for a drug deal or something that will violate his probation. He was gone when an officer arrived.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported people drinking alcohol in front of a store. They were moving on.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a battery from a parked trailer.

12:41 p.m. — A man reported a scam with someone calling him using his wife's number, saying she had been kidnapped and they wanted money or they would hurt her.

Recommended Stories For You

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a tire was slashed last night.

2:25 p.m. — A man said he was under the influence and on probation, and wanted to get his probation over with. He could not be located.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man hit a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and possession of a controlled substance.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Idaho-Maryland Road requested extra patrols due to attempted tampering with a business door and trash and debris left behind.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported an extremely intoxicated man, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter refusing to leave a bag of unpurchased items. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing a false ID and being a fugitive from justice with an outstanding Michigan warrant.

Wednesday

12:08 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported people running up the street with flashlights, carrying a cart. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:50 a.m. — A man from Waterfall Lane reported a woman stole property including a work boot, reading glasses, a backpack and a blower. At 4:35 p.m., he called to report a person filled his Mustang with water and cut his phone lines. While dispatcher was obtaining information, he said he couldn't spell his own middle name. He called back at 9:08 p.m. and a report was taken,

1:28 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a neighbor had his TV on too loud.

8:12 a.m. — A woman from Running Horse Road reported someone broke her well.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported a man was drunk and screaming, and tearing things up. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported lost or stolen firearms.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Retrac Way reported a gate had been ripped down.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Deer Run reported credit card fraud.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported burglary to a residence and theft.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported a box truck full of marijuana.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Burjer Road reported a man driving a van on private property, who was armed with a firearm. He could not be located.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Scopar Road reported promiscuous shooting.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Orchard Springs Road reported a prowler with a flashlight. The person with the flashlight said his phone was dead and he was trying to report squatters possibly in his basement. At 10:51 p.m., a caller from Mt. Olive Road reported hearing a woman screaming, with a man saying someone was breaking into his residence. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:59 p.m. — A man reported he had loaned another man a truck and now he was refusing to return it unless the victim gave him $400. A man was arrested on Gold Drive on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported finding a needle.

1:44 p.m. — A woman from Prospect Court reported a scam call claiming her sister had been kidnapped in Butte County.

7:10 p.m. — A caller reported a girl's phone had been stolen in the 400 block of Searls Avenue.

9:09 p.m. — A caller requested extra patrols in the 200 block of Gethsemane Street, reporting a residence there is a hub for crime.

— Liz Kellar