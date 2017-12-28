Nevada County Police Blotter: Rowdy skateboarders; meth with a wine glass

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive reported the subject she is staying with won't let her go and screams at her.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported squatters in a motor home.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Barby Drive and Lidster Avenue reported two men in a fight and one is trying to run the other one over with a car.

1;12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported skateboarders throwing food at businesses. When the caller told the skateboarders to stop loitering they flipped her off and left angry.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man was hitting a female.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported rowdy skateboarders yelling profanities in the area.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported a female passed out behind the wheel of a car that was leaving a grocery store.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported there was a man in a store that couldn't feel his legs.

Thursday

3:56 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported hearing scratching noises in the kitchen.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a business who looked like they had been beaten up.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

4:56 a.m. — A caller from Capitol Drive reported spooky people who did meth with a wine glass sneaking up on their house.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Tim Burr lane reported a vehicle was ransacked.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported she had a "bomb" issue. She stated she felt like she had "jumping beans" in her "bum" and it's making her stomach turn. The caller also said she was involved in some kind of investigative report.

12 p.m. — A caller from Julisa Court reported a sick deer on her property.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a check on her property because her landlord is inside the residence going through all of her belongings.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported a reckless driver.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported an illegal burn at a transient camp.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported they were having a mental health breakdown and was hearing voices.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported receiving a text message that a woman who was supposed to pick up her children was dead, and there was mention of a gun and a dead body.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road and Roving Way reported neighbor was shooting a gun for target practice and was concerned the bullets would hit her house.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from Edward Drive reported a neighbor's dog had been barking for five hours and there was a confrontation with the neighbor.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported her father was grabbing all of her belongings and putting them outside forcing her to move out.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported a small child screaming in front of the Northridge.

Thursday

4:19 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Highway 49 reported a missing dog named Luke who is not friendly.

— Ivan Natividad