Nevada County police blotter: Rottweiler shot after allegedly attacking people

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:53 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported an attempted burglary with pry marks around the frame of a roll-up door.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Crown Point Circle reported a man threw a rock at the bus. He could not be located.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported the theft of registration tabs.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man swinging a golf club and pacing around, who could not be located.

Recommended Stories For You

11:23 a.m. — A caller reported a man threw a woman to the ground and pulled her hair. He was cited on suspicion of spousal abuse.

11:34 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Buckingham Court reported he was scammed out of his Social Security number by someone who said they had a warrant for his arrest.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Way reported a burglary of a locked vehicle.

1 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of LeDuc Street reported a person was refusing to leave and destroying items. The parties were separated.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported vandalism.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from North Church and Richardson streets reported ongoing drug activity.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a girl jumped from a vehicle and ran away. A missing persons report was taken.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported the theft of a garden cart.

Thursday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer threw a drink at am employee and left.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

7:43 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Mooney Flat roads reported a person lying by the turnout who might need help. He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

8:08 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported a woman walking on the road with her pants halfway down and shirt halfway up. She could not be located.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported the theft of medication from an unlocked vehicle.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Stanton roads reported an emaciated horse.

12 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported a 3-year-old wandering in the road with no clothes on. The child was returned to its parent.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pies Drive reported a 70-year-old missing. A BOLO was issued.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported a woman went into a house that was vacant and seemed to be under the influence. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

3:18 p.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready Highway reported being scammed out of $1,500 by someone who told her they needed to work on her computer system.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported someone abandoned a cat in a crate in front of a business.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from Vintage Drive requested a welfare check on chickens squeezed into dog kennels.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a burglary.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road and Astral Trail reported a large Rottweiler attacking people. An emergency alert was sent to neighbors in the area. A neighbor shot the dog and it was taken to a vet. No one was injured.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a man who was not allowed in the community was at a residence, then left on foot and might be on drugs. Security reported he was falling and under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported an overdose.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Manzanita Lane reported someone possibly poisoning animals in the area.

Wednesday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported an attempted burglary to a hotel room with a broken window.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a 2-year-old child had been left in a running vehicle for at least 30 minutes. The mother currently was in the vehicle.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a woman was asking for meth, then left on foot.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sacramento Street reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle, with a checkbook taken.

— Liz Kellar